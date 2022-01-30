How clothes shopping leads teenage fashion

Airbrushed perfection is no longer quite the salable commodity it once was. Now, the imprimatur of local influencers, which carries with it a mix of aspiration and accessibility, is the endorsement many low-end brands crave. There’s no better illustration than a $39.99 corset top from venerable New Zealand chain Glassons, established in 1918. Australian TikToker Sophia Begg, who goes by the handle Sophadophaa, posted a video wearing the top on October 23. Hence his other posts from around the same time garnered 100,000 to 300,000 views, this one received nearly 9 million. The top has been almost constantly sold out ever since. Beggs’ representatives at Zooz, a talent agency, declined to make her available for an interview. Glassons did not respond to an interview request. But Glassons is far from the only brand following the trend. Cotton On, which also owns Supre, Rubi and Typo, works with influencers including Gershon. At least in relative terms, it was the new brands that came out of nowhere and established themselves as major players in the teen fashion dollar that were the biggest winners. There’s Beginning Boutique, based in Brisbane, which ships one package per minute; Brisbane-based Princess Polly, now part of an $850 million US fashion conglomerate; and Melbournes Thats So Fetch. TikTok, which was targeted by then-US President Donald Trump because of its ownership by Chinese company ByteDance, now claims more than a billion people use its app every month. Credit:Bloomberg

Like Begin, the company is privately owned, so its true scale is hard to gauge, but chief executive Timothy Mcfadyen, 34, says sales are up 300% in 2021 and 600% in 2020. At all times, says Mcfadyen, Fetch works with over 100 influencers. (The company, says Mcfadyen, was not named after the ever-popular 2004 comedy mean girls but instead inherited its name from a store selling pet dog products. When he went bankrupt, Mcfadyen bought the web address name as speculation. Years later, when her partner Sam Finlayson, 30, wanted to start a fashion business, they decided to reuse it.) Fetch and Beginning employ teams of people to find influencers, respond to requests from those who want to become influencers, and manage their existing list. In the industry as a whole, most influencers start out just getting paid in free apparel, but those with more followers can earn real money, in the thousands per video, and acquire their own officers. Ruby Henshaw, 21, is an account manager at Sydneys Born Bred, perhaps the first agency in Australia to truly recognize the power of TikTok and harness it for brand deals. Her age, she says, allows her to connect with her clients.

TikTok basically controls everything at the moment, she says. He runs all the trends on a global scale. When a slice of that power is offered, the prized authenticity of the sales pitch in a clothing haul can become blurred. Loading Crystal Abidin, an associate professor at Curtin University who studies social media pop culture, says many influencers seek an authentic image through a concept called calibrated amateurism. In the era of Perfect Saturation, many influencers started intentionally underperforming or underperforming or breaking the fourth wall in an effort to convince people that even if they rose through the ranks and became A- income-wise, they’re still very much your girl-next-door, friendly teenage girl from the neighborhood.

This can mean crying in front of the camera, including bloopers, revealing acne issues, or filming videos against the backdrop of a messy room. If you’re not laid back, approachable and authentic enough because of your messiness and vulnerability, you’re a suspect in this space, says Abidin. At the same time, brands want to present their products in a desirable light. Balancing the two, says Sarah Timmerman, 37, founder and chief executive of Beginning, can be tricky. It’s definitely a challenge if the space goes beyond the clothes or maybe they don’t have a steamer and so the clothes are quite wrinkled, she says. We try to make sure that we always look professional and that at the end of the day we are a business, but I know it’s really important to be authentic, otherwise there’s no way to continue to do business. There are other issues too: Professor Curtin Leaver says research shows how visual social media platforms can amplify body image issues in young people.

Loading Abidin also points out that some brands’ commitment to diversity can be limited, accepting only a defined deviation from the well-spoken, young, thin and beautiful industry norm. It also means that many of these brands sometimes participate in token actions, she says. Mcfadyen says Thats So Fetch doesn’t have specific policies on working with various influencers, but does attract interest from a wide range of creators. The more people who want to collaborate with you, the easier it is, he says, while Begin has a diversity goal as a key performance indicator for its marketing team. This figure has not been made public. And then there’s the toll TikTok users can take on each other. Abidin says social media users often confuse the status of a Hollywood celebrity – with PR agents, managers and lawyers at their disposal – with that of a TikTok influencer, sometimes under the age of 18. who enjoys none of this power and is subject to the same level of criticism. We forget that internet celebrities aren’t trained to handle this kind of public criticism, says Abidin.