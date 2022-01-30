Watch: Tennessee Vols Freshman Zakai Zeigler Addresses Media After Heartbreaking Loss





AUSTIN, Tex.– Despite a 16-0 run from Tennessee in the late stages to tie the game, the BasketVols fell to the Texas Longhorns 52-51 in heartbreaking fashion on the road. Tennessee had six seconds to make a game-winning basket. Zakai Zeigler sprinted down the court and dished to an isolated Josiah-Jordan James, who had made three triples during the game and been an instrumental part in the Vols’ comeback. However, James’ shot rimmed out, and the Longhorns held on to win by one-point in heartbreaking fashion for Tennessee. Zeigler met with the media following the loss in which he was sensational in Tennessee’s near comeback win, discussing what the problems were early and how the team was able to turn it around. The Vols’ freshman point guard’s entire post-game media availability is above. Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff’s latest breakdowns here. Volunteer Country on SI is also on instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams! You can follow the staff, Matt, Jack, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names. Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation’s best prospects Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/tennessee/mens-basketball/watch-vols-freshman-zakai-zeigler-addresses-media-after-heartbreaking-loss The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos