Of the 1,700 monks living on Mount Athos, more than 40 have died from Covid.

MILOCHORI, Greece:

In a remote monastery in northern Greece, an Orthodox abbot delivers a stark message to dozens of his maskless worshipers: Covid-19 vaccines are “the mark of the Antichrist”.

Vaccine skepticism is endemic in the north of the country, where clerics and monks play a key role in the lives of their supporters, often serving as personal confessors.

Earlier this month, dozens of people gathered to celebrate Abbot Maximos’ feast day at the monastery outside the village of Milochori, west of the nearest town, Ptolemaida.

Sitting in front of a simple buffet, the 88-year-old abbot took the opportunity to hammer home his anti-vaccine message.

“In the end, only 1,000 people will escape,” he warned.

For those present, his words carry divine weight.

“Father Maximos has been in this monastery for 50 years, he is a holy man,” said Evangelia, a geologist by training in her 60s.

“He was my confessor for more than 40 years and I follow his advice closely. He put me on the path of the Lord,” she told AFP.

Most monasteries are nominally overseen by the powerful Greek Orthodox Church, which was reluctant to encourage worshipers to adhere to anti-Covid measures at the start of the pandemic.

“Fundamentalist ideologies”

Although the exact number of official confessors among priests and monks in Greece is not known, it is believed that there are over 1,000.

Chrysostomos Stamoulis, professor of theology at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, said the role of personal confessor is a long-standing tradition favored by devout Orthodox believers in Greece and the Balkans.

“Confessors are supposed to reveal the will of Jesus Christ,” he said.

In November, a leading Greek actor in Eugene Ionesco’s play “Rhinoceros”, one of Athens’ best performances this season, caused a stir when he quit the lead role in protest at a government ban on members of the unvaccinated public.

Actor Aris Servetalis has publicly spoken about the importance of his confessor in his life, including his decision to play a miracle-working Greek saint in a 2021 film.

“Without her blessing, I wouldn’t have done it,” he said in an interview last year.

Athanassios Gikas, a priest and professor of social theology also teaching at Aristotle University, said proximity to the monastic enclave of Mount Athos – one of Orthodoxy’s most revered sites – increases the appeal of saints men from northern Greece.

Also, many northern Greeks are descendants of refugees from Asia Minor, who were traditionally very devout, Gikas added.

A confessor himself, Gikas insisted that spiritual advisers “should not impose their will” on their charges.

“It takes great spiritual maturity to guide someone. Some people are guilty of crimes and should be punished.”

Professor Stamoulis agreed, saying, “Some confessors have created fundamentalist ideologies.”

“Tragic Consequence”

Abbot Maximos, who uses a wheelchair, said he asked his followers to “refuse to become a guinea pig” by taking the vaccine.

“I’m not afraid of persecution. I’m in love with God,” he said.

A monastery aide claimed that the abbot’s distrust of modern medicine was well founded.

“He was fine recently until he took medication. Now he can’t walk,” the aide said.

Of the 1,700 monks living on Mount Athos, more than 40 have died from Covid. Many are fanatically opposed to the vaccine and have urged visitors to follow suit.

“I will never bless anyone who takes the vaccine,” the abbot of a die-hard monastery with more than 100 monks said in an online video earlier this month.

“If it’s a democracy, why not let people do what they want?” he asked, accusing the authorities of “investing in fear”.

In the monastery outside Milochori, geologist Evangelia said “none of us here have taken the vaccine”.

“Most of us have fallen ill but we have never been afraid. What should we fear when we are in the house of God?” she added.

But the advice has proven deadly for some in Greece, where the coronavirus has claimed more than 23,000 lives.

Nikos, a 57-year-old from the biggest city in the north, Thessaloniki, said a couple in his neighborhood ended up in hospital with Covid after refusing the vaccine at the request of their confessor.

“The woman died, leaving behind four children,” he said.

“It was the tragic consequence of the advice of the confessor.”

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)