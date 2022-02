Kenya Moore shines bright in her silky bright yellow dress

Kenya Moore knows how to stay bright and trendy. Photo credit: ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson Kenya Moore is many things – Real Housewives of Atlanta star, pageant queen, mom and a true trailblazer when it comes to what she wears. While Kenya may be known for throwing quite a bit of drama on RHOA during her time on the show, there’s no denying that she follows the latest trends, as she proved recently by showing a photo of herself wearing one of the warmest winter colors this season – bright yellow. Kenya Moore dazzles in her bright yellow dress In a sultry photo shared earlier this week, Kenya Moore showed off every curve and her great cleavage in a silky yellow dress with tiny spaghetti straps. The former Miss USA always knows how to strike a pose with one arm raised and resting behind her head and one knee bent to create a slender figure. Kenya captioned the photo, “Always be the brightest Happy Sunday!” And the brighter she certainly is while staring longingly into the camera for the stunning shot. Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton spark RHOA rumors While Kenya is a vision in yellow, her latest photo could serve as a distraction from recent Real Housewives of Atlanta rumors regarding her possible former friendship with brand new peach holder Marlo Hampton. Subscribe to our newsletter ! It seems their friendship took a turn for the worse after it was revealed that Marlo would finally get a full-time spot on the hit Bravo for the upcoming season. Last month, Marlo unfollowed Kenya on Instagram, then posted a sleazy post about how she won’t follow an “exhausting soul” in a post that was likely aimed at Kenya. Kenya and Marlo are no strangers to drama and have clashed in previous seasons of RHOA. However, with Cynthia leaving the show and Marlo being promoted, not to mention their big reconciliation last season, this new drama between the old friends comes as a bit of a surprise. While we don’t know when RHOA Season 14 will air, the official cast announcement was made in October 2021 and filming is still ongoing. It won’t be long before fans of the show get a better look at all the drama that’s been teased recently between Kenya and Marlo, not to mention how the group dynamic will change without Porsha Williams or Cynthia Bailey. The Real Housewives of Atlanta are currently on hiatus.

