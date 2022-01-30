Diotima: A fashion ode to the Caribbean | Way of life

Greek philosophical heroine Diotima taught Socrates the art of love, so it’s no surprise that an eponymous fashion label, founded by Jamaican Rachel Scott, is receiving international adoration.

Love is the driving force behind everything Scott does. Not only was the creation of the Diotima label a labor of love, but it is also the guiding principle behind why she intends to work and collaborate with creatives from all over the Caribbean.

Diotima was launched in May 2021, at a time when many would have hoped the COVID-19 pandemic would end and immediately stood out among other brands for its use of crochet and exquisite tailoring. The brand draws inspiration from everything from Dancehall Queen Carlene, Shabba Ranks, and the uniforms children wear to school to images of Caribbean women from 200 years ago. “I continue to think of this as a transhistorical project. I always try not to work in a specific period, but across the eras and to think about the future,” says Scott, a former student of Campion College.

Sitting in her Brooklyn apartment in New York, Scott reveals that Diotima is something she’s been planning on doing for a long time, but the pandemic serendipitously pushed her to make it happen. “I think pretty much the only reason this happened was because I was physically stuck in my apartment. If I hadn’t had that physical break from being in the studio (Scott also works for Rachel Comey), I wouldn’t have had the ability to break away from that. Unsure if there was room for a voice like hers, the Black Lives Matter movement and the uproar over the death of George Floyd helped her realize the importance of adding her perspective and that there was indeed room for her expression. She was aware that she wanted the line to infuse crochet made in Jamaica and had started meeting local knitter artists in 2019, so with the pandemic, she thought, “just let me try this now”.

PRESERVING KNOWLEDGE

Diotima’s crochet is a far cry from your grandmother’s doilies. “I love crochet. It’s so beautiful. There’s so much you can do with it. Caribbean crochet is unlike anything else I’ve worked with, and it can’t be machine-made. There’s something very important about knowing how to do things by hand and preserving that knowledge. So if there’s a way to help keep it vibrant, I think it’s is important,” says Scott.

The 38-year-old Capricorn admits, “I’ve learned a lot about myself in the past two years. I learned how feminine I am. I learn”, but is adamant that Diotima is not limited to her. With the recent drop of the Diotima Pre-Fall 2022 collection, Scott teamed up with St. Vincentian artist Nadia Huggins on a “Tropics” print. She also praises designer, friend and fellow Jamaican Anatolli Smith for playing a major role in the brand.

Visuals for the Pre-Fall 2022 collection were shot here in Jamaica by Scott’s husband, Josh Kolbo, at four locations, including the National Gallery and famed Prim Rock, where the collection engages our evolving notions of – poiesis – this what it means to do in our time – with a particular focus on collaboration and social relationships.

She met model and trans fashion activist Emani Edwards and makeup artist Shauna-K avoir at a dinner in New York hosted by DeVonn Francis for Connek Ja, which is run by Chaday Emmanuel and Christopher Udemezue to connect Jamaicans and the Caribbean of the Diaspora. back home and knew Edwards and Have would be a great addition for the shoot. “Anything I can do to bring a new vision of the Caribbean and work with Caribbean people is important to me,” says Scott. “We need everyone to be represented.”

Hoping to possibly spend more time in Jamaica, when asked if she always wanted to be a designer, Scott is quick to point out that she was still making clothes as a teenager to go out, and even though she took a long time to get into fashion by first studying languages, she always knew that was what she wanted to do.

Our conversation turns to sustainability. “The nature of what I do is not something that can be huge. I don’t think that’s the way fashion needs to move forward. There’s so much waste, and it’s just not not sustainable. It takes respect,” she says. “In every way, I have to avoid this [waste] because that’s not how we should work in fashion anymore.

How does she see the brand evolving? “I would like to find other artisans in Jamaica and the Caribbean to work with. That is my goal.”

