Tupac took a fan to prom in 1996 and gave her $1,500 for the dress

When it comes to music, many artists have left a lasting impression and a legacy that continues to resonate and inspire long after their death. For rapper Tupac Shakur, his music and the stories about his life have remained relevant and important to fans for decades.

It’s been more than twenty years since the rapper met an untimely end at the age of just 25 in 1996. A story about how he took a fan to prom the same year is gaining more and more attention. Warning.

Tupac Shakur once took a fan to prom

Shortly before his death, Tupac made a sweet gesture that certainly had a huge impact on at least one young fan. Kia Chenelle wrote to the Tupac fan club and asked him to be his date for the big event, as Insider reports. Surely not the only stunned fan to make such a request, Chenelle is unlikely to expect much to come out of it. Imagine her surprise, then, when Tupac showed up at her house!

“There was a knock on my door and it was him! He was alone. No reporters, no homies, just 2pac Shakur on my doorstep,” Chenelle recalled later. He may not have been surrounded by reporters, but he didn’t come empty-handed. He brought her $1500 to buy a prom dress and got a limo to take them to the event in style.

Chenelle recalled that they were surrounded by excited kids taking pictures, but they managed to enjoy part of the ball itself. “We danced to about five songs, then he said he had some business to take care of, kissed me on the cheek and left.”, Chenelle said.

Tupac Shakur had a history of charitable acts

Tupac’s kindness to the young fan was not out of place. He was especially caring about children and donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. His prom date story recalls the time he hosted a barbecue for a girl in a wheelchair who made quite an impression.

These passions led him to volunteer with the LA-area charity A Place Called Home. The organization is dedicated to providing regional educational assistance.

One particularly impactful interaction took place with 11-year-old Joshua Torres. The young fan was dying of muscular dystrophy and made a last wish to meet the rapper. Tupac spent the day creating meaningful memories without any publicity-minded reporters following him. Torres died just 45 minutes after Tupac left their time together. Torres’ parents were so touched that they wrote as witnesses during Tupac’s 1994 conviction for assault.

Tupac left a complex and storied legacy. The violence surrounding his death and some of the unsavory themes of his music may be sobering, but Tupac’s long history of charitable work and significant personal relationships weaves a more interesting story.

