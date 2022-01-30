Fashion
Solid backcourt play helps UNC men’s basketball win against NC State
After losing big fashionable games last week to Miami and Wake Forest, the Tar Heels got back on track by finishing an unbeaten week with a dominating 100-80 win over NC State on Saturday.
Each of the wins came against teams with records equal to or less than 0.500. But starting sophomore guards RJ Davis and Caleb Love are getting back on track, less reliance on junior forward Armando Bacot for offensive production and solid defense indicate the Tar Heels are playing some of their best basketball. ball ahead of a critical week with matchups on the road against Louisville and at home against Duke.
The Tar Heels were led by their guard game against the Wolfpack, as Love and Davis set the tone for the offensive explosion.
Love finished a strong week in scoring with a team-high 21 points on 6-16 shooting from the field and 4-6 three-pointers, many of those three being contested, off the dribble. Meanwhile, Davis scored 17 points on effective 6-8 shooting from the field and 3-4 on three-point shooting to cap off his impressive week of scoring.
The guards also involved other people in an offensive way. Love recorded five assists while Davis provided four assists.
When Davis and Love score and facilitate, the Tar Heels are a much tougher team to beat.
We were all sharing the ball, and when we share the ball, we get open looks for all of our teammates,” Love said. It’s our best basketball, when we shared the ball.
Not only does Davis and Loves score and facilitate UNC by involving others, but it also helps by reducing the teams reliance on the Bacots’ offensive production. Prior to this week, Bacot led the team in points in four of its six conference games.
Love is now tied with Bacot in that category, and Davis continues to score at an effective clip. When Love and Davis score and facilitate the way they did this week, it eases Bacot’s offensive burden and allows him to play better on both sides, as evidenced by his six-block performance against the Wolfpack.
Were hard to beat when shooting the ball like that, Bacot said. It was a lot of fun watching the guards hitting shots and seeing everyone hitting shots.
While Bacot played solid defense, he wasn’t the only Tar Heel to help stifle NC State’s offense. As Dereon Seabron’s main defenseman, senior winger Leaky Black, the ACC’s third-leading scorer, played a stifling defense limiting Seabron to just two points on a 1-6 shot.
If the Tar Heels’ stifling defense and Davis and Love’s effective scoring and facilitation of this game can continue into next week, the Tar Heels will have a good chance of defeating Louisville and Duke.
They’ll need to continue those performances, as Black will have his hands full on the perimeter with Dukes Paolo Banchero, the ACC’s fifth-leading scorer and a projected first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Davis and Love will also need to maintain their strong scoring and facilitation, as Duke is an ACC-leading 82 ppg while Louisville holds opponents to 67 ppg.
The Tar Heels will prove if they can follow through and build on their performances this week on Tuesday on the road against Louisville and next Saturday at home against Duke.
I think our team played with a lot of energy, passion and tenacity,” said head coach Hubert Davis. My hope is that it continues. My hope is that it builds.
