Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vicky Kaushal at Kartik Aaryan: Who Was Your Best Dressed Hero of the Week?

On Sundays, we’re very fashion-forward by taking a look at the week’s most impeccable fashion moments. B-town men in their typical dapper style had their winter fashion game on and it’s so fair to pretend our eyes were definitely on them. Do you feel them shivering a little too much? We guess getting tired with comfy outfits doesn’t seem like an option anymore, here’s why we assure you that this edition of doubly cool outfits will be your go-to until summer rolls around. Siddhan Chaturvedi The Gehraiyaan actor gives us suave looks after looks creating a jaw-dropping storm we never knew we needed. He was photographed in a yellow shirt with the sleeves tucked into the sleeves of his bottle green blazer. These were paired with blue jeans and brown monk shoes. To like? We can’t stop obsessing over this look. Kartik Aaryan Do you call yourself a “cokeholic”? Check out what the Dhamaka actor was wearing. He wore the stylish blue long-sleeved Coca-Cola X Starter sweatshirt that involved a multi-colored screen print. He styled the Rs. 5,403.35 outfit with blue denim pants and colorful shoes. What do you like the most? Her black sunglasses or her messy hairstyle? We just can’t decide! Can you? Vicky Kaushal Did someone say “I can’t wait to travel”? Here’s what we think will look best on you. The Sardar Udham star was spotted at the airport on his way back to the bay with Sara Ali Khan. He opted to keep his travel avatar stylish with gray joggers, a jacket, and Aape’s white t-shirt. A baseball cap, sneakers and gray framed sunglasses complete her look. Tiger Shroff What are these muscles? I can’t stop drooling over it. The Heropanti actor wore a sleeveless blue tank top with neon prints and paired it with black sweatpants. These sneakers look so cool! Hrithik Roshan Wondering how to update your t-shirt and cargo pants? Swear by a bright and cool blue zip jacket and sneakers. Fancy dinner? You know what to bookmark right now. Ahan Shetty The best news of the all-black look? It’s a clear victory! The Tadap actor chose a black Ralph Lauren crewneck sweater and paired it with black jeans. She completed her OOTD with white sneakers and black-framed sunglasses. Aamir Khan Not too many jackets? Choose Reebok’s yellow fleece jacket and pair it with blue sweatpants. See how the Dangal star styled it? Complete your look with sky blue sandals. Which style is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. For more fashion and beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also | 5 Times Sisters Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Wore The Same Outfits And Killed Like The Pros

