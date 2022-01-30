Fashion
IN MEMORIAM: A LIFE IN FASHION – Journal
Whenever we see a fashion moment, we use the words of Andr Leon Talley, from his description of the Gallianos 1994 Japonisme show. Talley, who recently passed away at the age of 73, was a flamboyant and over-the-top figure in the fashion industry, prone to snobbery and rather bossy. He had a lifelong love for French culture and the cross-fertilization of fashion, art, poetry and life.
Most importantly, he worked at Cond Nast for four decades where, as Creative Director and Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, he shaped the way we understand and talk about fashion.
Born in Washington in 1948, Talley was raised by his modest grandmother in isolated North Carolina and graduated from high school in 1966. Thin and bookish, he dreamed of living a life like the ones I have. seen in the pages of Vogue, where bad things never happened. .
A regular at the church, he later said that this particular ritual was like going to a royal court. The shiny women’s clothes and neat accessories seen there were mentally classified.
Fashion giant Andr Leon Talley, who died on January 18, dreamed of a life in the pages of Vogue, where bad things never happened
Talley went to college at the historically black Central University of North Carolina before completing his master’s degree at Brown University, Rhode Island, the first in his family to attend an Ivy League school. At Brown, he wrote his thesis on black models in the poetry of Charles Baudelaire, a figure who defended fashion as the embodiment of modernity.
New fashion stories
Talley’s first fashion job was as an assistant to Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The fashion empress, as he called her, had been fired as editor-in-chief of American Vogue (1963-1971) for her overly literary imagination and expensive fashion shoots.
In her second life as a curator at the Met’s Costume Institute, she pioneered a theatrical approach to fashion exhibitions, in which dress was tied to epic themes. She was the perfect mentor for Talley and infused her imagination with stories of refined luxury, fashion personalities past and present, and the influence of global culture.
In 1975, Talley was employed by Andy Warhols Interview magazine. Earning $50 a week, he wore preppy clothes, striped shirts and tight jeans. He immersed himself in this universe of regulars at Studio 54, where the young man was regularly photographed with the jet set and the old icons of cinema, whose Warhol myth was highlighted in a new and unusual way.
In the 1970s and 1980s, American fashion magazines were doing important work retrieving stylistic stories and older fashion narratives. Talley rose to cover Paris fashion shows for Womens Wear Daily and Vogue, becoming the first African-American man to work at that level, and began wearing bespoke suits after the Duke of Windsor.
For Womens Wear Daily, in addition to writing, Talley began styling photographs. He was adept at capturing the languorous sensuality of 1970s fashion, but his eye was not always appreciated.
In France, its proximity to the fashion aristocracy of Yves Saint Laurent and Betty Catroux provoked jealousy. Talley was intimidated by rumors suggesting he was only popular because he slept with people as a black man; it has been called Queen Kong by some.
Wider Worlds
In 1978, her report on the Yves Saint Laurent Broadway collection saw Vreeland write that it was the best fashion report she had read, a masterpiece of description. Talley had a talent for a very careful reading of fashion. Not just what it looked like, but where it came from, how it resonated, and what larger worlds it might hint at.
In 1983, Talley joined Vogue as fashion information director, later becoming creative director and editor, wearing the Savile Row regimental dress or Balenciaga-style capes.
For Talley, Vogue wasn’t just about fashion. In his time, as in the Vreelands, it also became a literary world. He was one of the first to mix couture with cheap clothes in fashion shoots, styling Chanel couture with models’ jeans in a Helmut Newton series for Vogue.
For Vanity Fairs 1996 Gone with the Wind shot by Karl Lagerfeld, Talley swapped black for white. Naomi Campbell became Scarlett OHara as the first model, being mean to her servant, a pretty white boy. Fashion designer Gianfranco Ferr played a black maid. British designer John Galliano was another maid and shoe designer Manolo Blahnik played the gardener.
The background and decorations were authentic antiques from Lagerfeld’s fine collection, creating a visual narrative that surprised readers accustomed to more advertising and marketing-aligned broadcasts.
fall into disuse
Talley has faced some unfortunate times in recent years. He was rejected by [Vogue Editor-in-Chief] Anna Wintour at the Met Ball, when her regular commentary was replaced with that of an influencer. I had suddenly become too old, too overweight and too uncool, he wrote in his 2020 memoir, The Chiffon Trenches.
The book covered many difficult phases of his life. He recounted childhood sexual abuse, reflected on what it was like to be the only black man in the high fashion ladder, and his sadness at going out of fashion with many. He was kicked out of a house he thought he had an arrangement to live in.
He wrote about his disappointment with both Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour. Nonetheless, he pushed back against the idea that Wintour was reactionary, saying she shattered the glass ceiling when she made him the first African-American man to be named Vogue’s creative director in 1988.
Over the past few decades, Talley has embraced her height, appearing on the red carpet in kaftans and capes from designers such as Lagerfeld for Chanel and Tom Ford. Talley encouraged the freedom to dress with a degree of care and self-reflection. As he pointed out, there isn’t necessarily a certain way to dress. You have to dress well according to how you see yourself in society.
The author is a distinguished professor of design history at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia.
Republished from The Conversation
Posted in Dawn, ICON, January 30, 2022
Sources
2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1672286/in-memoriam-a-life-in-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022