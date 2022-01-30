Woman suffers fashion disaster when new birthday dress revealed far too much





A fashion disaster could have ended in huge embarrassment for an online shopper about to celebrate her birthday. Chloe Maguire ordered outfits from online fashion brand Oh Polly for a night out to celebrate turning 23. They included the 40 green dress, which the tax accountant said was her ‘favourite’. She sized up to a 14 dress size hoping to accommodate her 34E bust – but was ‘shocked’ when her left breast ‘fell out’ as she tried it on. Chloe shared a photo of her fashion mishap in a girls’ group chat – to her friends’ hilarity – and said she feared the club would ‘clear out’ if she actually wore it.





“If I wore that out everyone probably would have had a heart attack, the club would have cleared out,” said Chloe, of Birmingham. “I literally tried. I have a video of me doing a turn in the mirror and literally the boob just falls out it doesn’t even hold it in. “The video’s not even ten seconds long and it literally just falls out, it was really deflating. “I was shocked more than anything because I managed to get it on fine and it fitted everywhere else. It was just that one little strip of fabric and I was like ‘oh my God, what am I going to do? I don’t have another outfit’. “I sent a photo into the group chat and was like ‘I think this is a no girls’ – and they were all laughing like ‘I can’t believe it didn’t fit you’ and I was like ‘same’.”





Chloe said she returned the dress and ended up wearing a cream two-piece that she also bought from Oh Polly. A TikTok video Chloe shared of the model wearing the mini dress alongside one of her has amassed more than 8,900 likes, comments and shares. Chloe said: “I ordered multiple different things. The green dress was going to be my go-to, it was my favourite.





“I wanted something a bit different. I feel like I’m very much a monochrome person. I don’t really wear colours, only nudes and browns and things. “I thought I’d order the biggest size in it and I’ll be fine and hold me in all the right places, when obviously it arrived that wasn’t the case. “I ordered a size 14, usually at a push I’d order a 12, because it had a sleeve I didn’t want it to be too uncomfortable or tight and I know that I’ve obviously got a bigger chest than other people . “I came to work the next day and the girls were like ‘oh my God did you try your dress on?’ and I was like ‘yeah, it’s depressing’.” Oh Polly has been contacted for comment.

