Vermont men’s basketball earns 23rd straight win over UMaine





The University of Vermont men’s basketball team overcame a University of Maine three-point shot to beat the Black Bears 81-68 in an America East contest on Saturday afternoon in front of a crowd of 2,452 at the Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont. The win was the ninth straight overall for the league-leading Catamounts, now 15-4 overall and 7-0 in conference. Vermont has scored at least 80 points in each of its last seven wins, a school record. UMaine is down to 4-15 overall and 1-7 in America East heading into Monday’s 7 p.m. home game against Hartford, which is 4-12 and 2-2 overall in America East. UMaine has 14 three-pointers for the second time in its last three games, making 14 of 26 tries (53.8%) from beyond the arc, compared to just three of 12 (25%) for Vermont . Both teams shot well on the field overall, with Vermont at 58.8 percent (30 of 51) and UMaine at 48.1 percent (26 of 54). Vermont got its biggest shooting advantage from the free throw line, making 18 of 22 tries to UMaine’s two of four. The game marked the Catamounts’ 23rd straight victory over the Black Bears. Ryan Davis paced the Catamounts with 21 points while Ben Shungu scored 19 points, including an 11-for-12 effort from the free throw line, “It was a good win today against a Maine team that turned off the lights,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “They stopped us from taking three points, so we did a great job scoring inside the three-point line. Sophomore Vukasin Masic led UMaine with 17 points while junior JaShonte Wright-McLeish tied his career high with 15. Each of the guards made five, three points, with Masic shooting five of 11 from beyond the arc and McLeish making all five of his long-range attempts. Junior guard Maks Klanjscek added 11 points and five assists for the Black Bears, while freshman forward Kristians Feierbergs had 10 points. Wright-McLeishs hot three-pointers came in the first half, including three three-pointers in the first six minutes as UMaine built a lead as big as 19-12. Vermont quickly erased that deficit and took a 40-31 lead late in the half thanks to a 9-0 run that included a basket from second-year forward Nick Fiorillo of Scarborough, who ended the day with eight points and two steals in 15 minutes of play. The Catamounts led 42-37 at intermission, then opened the second half with nine unanswered runs to spark a 17-4 run, with Davis scoring nine runs to help Vermont take a 59-41 lead with 13:47 remaining. UMaine trailed 66-47 with 11:12 left before Masic scored two 3-pointers as the Black Bears outscored the Catamounts 15-5 to tie at 71-62 with 5:25 left. player. More articles from the BDN

