St. Norbert hockey wins 17th straight win in crazy fashion





By Murray Gleffe

Corresponding ASHWAUBENON If you like high-octane offense, this Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game was for you. St. Norbert’s College and Trine University combined for 15 goals in the Green Knights’ 10-5 win Jan. 29 at Cornerstone Community Ice Center. We did a great job removing seams and shooting lanes,” St. Norbert assistant coach Andy Brandt said. You never want to give up five, but you were happy with what we did offensively tonight. In the end, we came away with six points this weekend. The Green Knights also beat Trine the night before, 5-3. Peter Bates and Ben Schmidling each scored a hat trick for St. Norbert, who have won 17 straight, dating back to a 4-1 loss to Augsburg on November 6. Liam Fraser and Peyton Frantti had four and two assists respectively. Johnny Roberts made 24 saves in net for the Green Knights. Tyler Fox struck first for Trine (14-7 overall, 8-6 NCHA) about a minute into the game. St. Norbert (18-3, 14-0) countered with goals from Bates and Carter Hottmann for a 2-1 lead. With about six minutes left in the first period, the Thunder tied the game at 2-2 when Drew Welsch tickled the net after a fine pass from Garrett Hallford. As crazy as the first period was with goals scored, the second period became 20 minutes of chaotic, searing lighting. Seven goals were scored in total, with a streak of three goals in 27 seconds of ice time. I was writing notes and didn’t see any, Brandt said of the quick goals. I was trying to figure it out, and the next thing you know, the horn went off. Bates got his third of the night with 11:53 left in the middle stanza for a 5-3 lead. On numerous occasions, the PA announcer struggled to convey the goal to those present due to the rapid pace of the goals. The Green Knights eventually took a 7-4 lead in the final period. A minute and 12 seconds into the third, Schmidling added his third of the night on the power play for an 8-4 advantage. We were circling the pucks on the power play,” Brandt said. Ben (Schmidling) scored all of his goals in the paint. He arrived in those difficult areas and made sure to show up when he had the chance. (Michael McChesney) and (Brock Baker) had a lot of confidence and produced in many ways for us during those shifts. Baker and Frantti scored late goals for St. Norbert, which remained tied in the NCHA standings with Adrian College, the No. 1-ranked Division III team in the nation. After hosting the Milwaukee School of Engineering in a two-game series Feb. 4-5, the Green Knights travel to Adrian (20-1, 14-0) on Feb. 11-12. Every line was good tonight, Brandt said. We always say it’s a long season at the start, but now we’re there, and it’s gone quickly. We have four conference games left. It’s a good team (MSOE) coming through the door. We must be prepared.

