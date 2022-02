Costa Toscana to Host Fashion Show Ahead of Inaugural Cruise – Cruise Industry News

Sustainable fashion producer Jessica Minh Anh is set to transform the new LNG-powered cruise ship, the Costa Toscana, into a dizzying ocean gateway on February 28, 2022. According to a press release, the J Spring Fashion Show 2022 will be held against the cinematic backdrop of the Italian Riviera to deliver a message of sustainability and style. The event will welcome global media and celebrity personalities aboard Costa Toscana, ahead of her maiden cruise in Portofino, Italy. The participating brands, which will be unveiled in mid-February 2022, will present for the first time a combination of haute couture and ready-to-wear collections from five continents. Minh Anh’s previous shows have included Paul Costelloe, Montblanc, Yumi Katsura, Ziad Nakad, Shiatzy Chen and Tony Ward. The red carpet experience will showcase Italian art, architecture, culture, luxury and delights alongside the impressive catwalk. This particular moment in history offers the opportunity for a lasting restart of our society. The Costa Toscana aligns perfectly with my mission to showcase sustainability in a visually appealing way. It runs on liquefied natural gas, one of the most advanced technologies to reduce emissions today. It represents a breakthrough in the travel industry. I am honored to celebrate the resurgence of business and style on such a unique ship,” said Minh Anh. According to the press release, J Spring Fashion Show 2022 is Minh Anh’s comeback fashion show after the success of Runway on the Runway at JFK International Airport held before the pandemic. The show will combine three sets of Minh Anh parades, namely Fashion x Sustainability, Catwalk-On-Water, and sky high. Previous editions have taken place atop the Eiffel Tower, London’s Tower Bridge, the Grand Canyon Skywalk, Hoover Dam, Gemasolar Power Station and cruise ships in Dubai, New York, Sydney and Hong Kong. Jessica Minh Anh is a pioneer in marrying fashion and sustainability, just like Costa Cruises in offering the most advanced sustainable ships, said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises. Costa was the first in the world to operate LNG-powered vessels and is focused on value-driven, sustainable and inclusive tourism. As the travel industry gradually recovers, it is very exciting for us to welcome Jessica on board and have her deliver such an important message in a creative way on our new flagship, Costa Toscana. We are also proud that this collaboration is happening in Italy and more specifically on the Ligurian Riviera! A site visit took place last weekend on the Costa Toscana in Civitavecchia, where Minh Anh met with the President of Costa Cruises to discuss the floor plan, schedule, layout and treatments for the media and The guests. The official campaign video captured Minh Anh running to the top of the podium in a bright pink dress against the backdrop of a ship, deep blue sea and horizon.

