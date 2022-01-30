Dressing a fashion icon for a new generation

Time to break out of the iconic yellow shoes? Minnie Mouse partnership with Stella McCartney for … [+] International Women’s Month is being criticized in some fashion circles (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Stella McCartney has previously collaborated with one of the biggest brands and bands of her life – the Beatles – and now her new partnership sees the fashion designer create a new look for the iconic Minnie Mouse.

Accustomed to creating with some of the greatest icons of a generation, McCartney created a capsule collection to support the Peter Jackson-directed documentary Get Back.

Accustomed to creating with some of the greatest icons of a generation, McCartney has designed a capsule collection to support the documentary directed by Peter Jackson To recover. The garments, including a stylish tote featuring images of Stella’s father – Sir Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr, have been created in ethically-sourced organic materials using eco-friendly processes. environment.

As part of the conscious collaboration with Disney that will also mark International Women’s Month, McCartney has created a pantsuit for Minnie Mouse that will debut as part of the Fall/Winter 2022 designer collection at the Paris Fashion Week in March.

What I love about Minnie is that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she’s got so much style, McCartney says of her muse.

Minnie Mouse has quite an enviable wardrobe – with hundreds of outfits from appearances in thousands of comic books, several animated shorts and TV series, and of course, enough costumes to support her live presence in the Disney theme parks around the world.

Minnies’ style has evolved with cultural changes, although Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper claims she’s also always worn a skirt or dress – and never wore trousers before that, making her new outfit one that will go down in history. In fact, Minnie wore denim jeans as early as the 1980s on her own TV show – Totally Minnie.

In 2019, when the Disney Cruise Line launched Captain Minnie, the outfit also consisted of a genderless maritime uniform.

The collaboration with a famous fashion house is not new for Minnie who, at almost 100 years old, has spent her life in the spotlight. The influence of Mickey and Minnie and indeed the polka dot brand of Minnies has been seen as part of fashion weeks and catwalks in London, New York and Tokyo. In 2016, Disney engaged with designers Ji Cheng, Han Lulu, Cindy Soong and Makin Ma in China to mark Shanghai Fashion Week.

In 2016, Disney engaged with designers Ji Cheng, Han Lulu, Cindy Soong and Makin Ma in China to mark Shanghai Fashion Week

The McCartney ensemble includes a blue polka dot blazer with matching pants paired with a pair of black shoes.

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I designed one of my signature costumes, a blue tuxedo using responsibly sourced fabrics.

The collaboration has also received endorsements from many people, including Hilary Clinton, who took to Twitter to give her approval.

Still, High Snobiety writer Alexandra Pauley criticized the collaboration, suggesting it was a ridiculous take on brownie points.

She asserts that makeovers are hardly a step towards meaningful change; they’re purely optical (and a profit-driven marketing ploy, given that McCartney and Disney will be selling this “Divine Feminine” Minnie Mouse shirt in March).

Mickey and Minnie’s appeal is cross-generational, and both iconic characters have outfits that are relevant and representative of their storytelling over the years. The characters have also had a big influence on clothing with collaborative lines selling successfully year after year with major retailers such as Target, Primark and GAP.

The controversy created by the trouser-suit collaboration indicates that at almost 100 years old, Minnie Mouse can still make headlines with just a change of clothes. The biggest impression will always be with the children who idolize Minnie, Mickey and her friends.

It remains to be seen whether a change of outfit can make a difference for inclusion and the destruction of stereotypes at any age. One thing is certain, Minnie has become beloved across the generations by staying relevant. I am certain that I will continue to do so for the next 100 years.