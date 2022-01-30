Everything Julia Fox Has Said About Her Relationship With Kanye West





Ye and Julia Fox met for the first time on New Year’s Eve 2021.



Kanye West and Julia Fox.

Gotham/GC Pictures





Fox wrote a blog post for Interview magazine about their initial dates. Discussing their relationship, she said, “it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. “We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.”

Fox said that their relationship is currently unlabeled.



Julia Fox attends ‘No Sudden Move’ during 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 18, 2021 in New York City.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images





Fox hosts the podcast “Forbidden Fruits” with actor Niki Takesh and said on a January 13 episode that she and Ye have not labeled their relationship. “For right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations,” she said “There are no labels. None of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational.” Fox discussed her love for Ye’s creativity. “What’s really exciting about him is that any idea can become a reality, anything is possible, any dream is possible, and I love that,” she said. “He’s such a doer. He’s like, ‘Let’s do it now! Don’t wait.'” “It’s honestly just an honor to be in the presence and to be able to witness history happening. Even being in the studio with him and Future and listening to the new songs which by the way are fucking insane that’s really cool. I love that. “

She told Interview magazine that their relationship is a “redemption story” for her.



Kanye West and Julia Fox

Kevin Leyva / Interview





Fox was interviewed by Interview magazine again on January 15 and spoke at length about their relationship. Discussing her “transformation,” Fox said: “After meeting him, a couple days later, all my shit was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic. It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life.” “I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.” “I’m really surrendering. For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. I’ve been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it’s a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it. “It was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection,” she continued. “I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story.

More recently, Fox denied how she is dating Ye “for the money.”



Julia Fox and Kanye West attended the Kenzo Fall 2022 Men’s show in Paris.

Marc Piasecki/GC Image





On the January 21 episode of “Forbidden Fruits,” Fox discussed accusations from fans that she was dating Ye for his money. “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,'” she said. “Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.” “It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” Fox continued. She said her current intention is to continue creating art and “putting things into the world.” “Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

Fox referred to Ye as her “fave makeup artist.”



Kanye West and Julia Fox in Paris.

Julia Fox/Instagram





During her time at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Fox referred to Ye as her “fave makeup artist” in an Instagram Story. Sporting a winged eyeliner and heavy smoky eye, the actor appeared to have makeup assistance from Ye as well as celebrity makeup artist Daniel Kolarick. “Wanna know who my fave makeup artist is,” Fox captioned the Story. In another Story, she coined their couple’s name: “Juliye”.

