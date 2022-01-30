Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s top 5 fashion moments that made our hearts flutter, see here | fashion trends





The Bigg Boss 15 finale has arrived and fans are excited to find out if their favorite contestant will claim the title tonight. The person who wins the reality show hosted by Salman Khan will receive the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and a cash prize of 50,000,000. Reports suggest that Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal are currently competing for the trophy. Along with giving viewers a dose of entertainment, the contestants also served up some flawless fashion moments like every year. However, actress Shamita Shetty’s on-trend wardrobe stood out for us on the show and even made her fans’ hearts flutter. So, as we approach the Bigg Boss 15 finale, let’s take a look at Shamita’s style journey, which got a nod from her fans. This list features some of Shamita’s recent looks that we liked the most. Keep scrolling to find out. The golden dress While giving a performance on the Bigg Boss 15 set, Shamita slipped into a gold mini dress that perfectly blended disco era and modern elements. Her ensemble came with a plunging sweetheart neckline, puffy shoulders and a fitted silhouette. READ ALSO | Shamita Shetty’s sparkly pink ensemble gives us fashion goals for the weekend She styled the look with bold red lips and a shimmery makeup palette. It’s a perfect look when you want to enjoy a late night party with your best friends. The lime green dress Shamita slipped into a chic, sleeveless lime green dress to film an episode of Bigg Boss 15 ahead of the grand finale. The thigh-high slit dress features intricate pleated detailing, a plunging neckline and a fit and flare silhouette. The star kept her wild wavy locks open with the ensemble and opted for some daring makeup choices. The floral dress The two words that describe Shamita’s chic style are playful and seductive. And the same is perfectly represented in this floral look. The star wore this green floral print mini dress for one of the episodes. It features balloon sleeves, a deep V-neckline, ruffle details and a fitted bodice. She wore star-shaped earrings, tied her locks in a half updo and opted for smoky eyeshadow with heavy mascara makeup to complete the look. The Pink Suit and Phulkari Dupatta The 42-year-old star turned into an ethnic queen with this look. She wore a pink colored salwar suit with a spaghetti strap Kurti with embroidered patti borders, matching pants and phulkari dupatta. The actor kept the glam choices minimalist and sleek with a pair of gold hoop earrings, soft makeup, and hair tied up in a center bun. The Saree Statement Shamita Shetty made a jaw-dropping statement with her contemporary style wearing a fuchsia pink pre-pleated saree with a bodycon silhouette in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Its six yards feature intricate pleats and come from the shelves of clothing brand Kalki Fashion. It comes with a sequinned plunging neck sleeveless blouse and a belt to tighten the saree. Which Shamita look do you like the most? Meanwhile, the Big Boss Season 15 Grand Finale will take place on January 29, 2022 and January 30, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. on Colors TV. Viewers can also catch the final on Voot Select at 7:30 p.m. on those dates.

