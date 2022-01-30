6 Ways to Dress Up a Costco Rotisserie Chicken, According to Experts — Eat This Not That

The beloved Costco Rotisserie Chicken is certainly a fan favorite among shoppers, and is priced at just $4.99 so it’s easy to see why the chain sold over 100 million of them last year. Thanks to its convenience and low cost, the chicken can act as both a satisfying side dish or main course to just about any meal. While the rotisserie chicken is indeed tasty enough on its own, the recipes to try with it are seemingly endless!

Both experts and chefs agree that there are plenty of options for enhancing dishes with the help of Costco’s rotisserie chicken, and have provided a number of ways to incorporate it into up to six tasty meals that can last for days (leftovers, anyone?).

From soups to quesadillas, there’s no limit to what adventurous pairings will make for a winner-winner, chicken dinner! Keep reading to find yummy ways to dress up a Costco Rotisserie Chicken.

Related:6 Things You’ll See at Costco This Year

This classic isn’t just a go-to remedy when we’re sick! A bowl of chicken and veggie soup also contains healthy calories that are great for the digestive system.

“Soups are great and I’m a huge fan of vegetable soups (especially in winter!) but without much protein, they’re not filling for a full meal. Chicken to the rescue!” says Eat This, Not That! Medical Expert Board member Lisa R. Young, Ph.D., RDN, CDN, who is also a nutritionist and author of Finally Full, Finally Slim.

She adds that using it with vegetables makes for a dish that will keep you satisfied for a while. “I add a bag of frozen vegetables, sliced ​​butternut squash, onion, garlic, tomato sauce, veggie broth, spices, and voila, a full meal.”

Young also recommends trying a grilled chicken and avocado wrap as another quick and easy meal. Avocados are already known to be a superfoodand with other added veggies, what’s not to love!

“Instead of a sandwich, go for a wrap,” she suggests. “I love chicken, some salad greens, grilled red peppers and eggplant, hummus, and avocado on a whole grain wrap. Yum.”

Chicken broth is a delicious cooking staple that’s often included in sauces, gravy, and of course soups. Once prepared, one chef says that it can last for a long time. Nik Fields is a nationally recognized chef and author of the Amazon bestselling cookbook, A Culinary Vibe: Volume I and Aphrodisiacs: Volume ll, and a member of the Eat This, Not That! Medical Expert Board. Fields knows all about stretching Costco’s rotisserie chicken to make up to six meals!

“I love using the bones to make homemade chicken broth,” Fields reveals. She notes that the chicken broth can be made from “the bones and or skin, water to cover. Then add onions, carrots, bell pepper or any leftover veggies, boil until tender, strain and pour in an airtight container in the refrigerator”

She says that the broth will last over 2 weeks and can be used in lots of other ways. With it you can make dishes like Chicken Tortilla Soup and Chicken Noodle Soup.

Still have some chicken left over? Chef Nik also recommends making Chicken Veggie Quesadillas.

“With all the veggies to fill these quesadillas, the little bits of chicken add just a little bit of protein to complete the meal!” She says.

Another #niktip of hers is to dress up the chicken with sauces. “Pesto, salsa, BBQ or Italian dressing are great ways to change the flavor without too much work.”

“I love using rotisserie chicken meat in my pot pies,” says Chef Claudia Sidoti. This comfort food is hard to resist, and an excellent companion for Costco’s rotisserie chicken. Tea restauranteur, recipe developer, and cookbook author and member of the Eat This, Not That! Medical Expert Board says that since the chicken already has flavors of garlic and herb, the rest is simple!

Sidoti adds that “all you need to do is make the veggie base with some onion, celery, carrot & peas, thicken with some flour, butter & cream then stir in the chicken. Fill a pie crust and top with pie dough & bake! “

Sidoti also recommends using a Costco rotisserie chicken for a quick fried rice.

She notes that you can use brown or white rice, then “stir fry your favorite veggies, ginger, garlic & scallion. Then add rice, chicken and a Teriyaki or Stir Fry sauce and you’re done.” For a finishing touch, Sidoti says to “top with toasted peanuts, sesame seeds and a fried egg if desired.”

Feeling inspired? Here are12 Meals You Can Make With a Costco Rotisserie Chicken.