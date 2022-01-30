USA striker Tim Weah will miss World Cup qualification against Canada due to his vaccination status





American striker Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifiers because he did not meet vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, the head coach said on Saturday. of the US Men’s National Team Gregg Berhalter. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 win over El Salvador, received a dose of vaccine and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot , Berhalter said. Weah meets vaccination standards in France, where he plays professionally with Lille, but cannot enter Canada, Berhalter said. “It’s something we can’t control, the nuances of the COVID protocol, and we just have to deal with it,” Berhalter said. “It will be about the next man who steps in and does his job.” Berhalter said the team learned of Weah’s situation “a few days ago” and hoped it could be resolved before Sunday’s 3 p.m. game in Hamilton, Ont. “It was a nuanced technicality that we hoped would pass and, unfortunately, it didn’t,” Berhalter said. Berhalter also said full-back Brooks Lennon was back at his MLS club Atlanta United to be “evaluated for a minor ankle injury” with an update expected “in the coming days”. WATCH World Cup Qualifying Preview: Canada vs USA: World Cup qualifying preview: Canada vs USA The Canadian men’s national soccer team is gearing up for a 6-point top of the table against the United States. Win or draw in Hamilton and Canada remain in 1st place and retain their unbeaten record heading into the final game of this World Cup qualifying period. Everything will be played this Sunday at Tim Hortons Field. Duane Rollins joins CBC’s Signa Butler to break it all down. 5:32 Weah’s absence means he will miss the chance to face Canadian striker Jonathan David, his teammate with reigning French league champions Lille. David scored Canada’s second goal in Thursday’s 2-0 win at Honduras. “He’s my guy,” Weah said of David after Thursday’s game in Columbus, Ohio. “We always go there. More importantly, I love seeing him succeed. A great guy, one of my best friends in the team. I wish him nothing but success. “Seeing what he does has been really great, and it’s pushed me to work even harder. Having this brotherhood, we really love competing. We’ve been waiting for this game all year, we’ve been talking about it, we joke about who will win, who will score.” Weah didn’t play for Lille between December 1 and January 19 due to a quadriceps injury. He missed a 1-1 draw with Canada last September due to a thigh injury that sidelined him between August 21 and September 18. Canada is undefeated in nine games and leads the group, one point ahead of the US, in second and two points ahead of Mexico in third. Panama is in fourth place, five points behind Canada.

