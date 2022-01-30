Janhvi Kapoor Shows Off Flower Power in a Perfectly Pretty Date Mini Dress—Yes or No?





We are nearly finishing January and looking forward to a love-filled month of February. It is after all the month dedicated to celebrating love a little more than usual. If you’re on a date, we hope a floral print dress will be on your style agenda. It’s the easiest way to create a fresh, hassle-free look. Its print has endless potential to make you want more and the inspiration below will have you stepping out of your usual red dress so you can wear a very cute and very flirty outfit. Nothing says fabulous like a mini dress that has plenty of striking details to make you go gaga and this one is sure to have you feeling glam on your date and beyond. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai yesterday dressed as the prettiest doll in a white dress. Call it LWD (little white dress) which looked attractive with the vertical stripes present on the bodice, short sleeves and the ruffled yellow flower print detail. We loved the beauty of the tiered dress with colorful prints ranging from lavender, pink to yellow. The dress featured some sort of built-in elastic waistband, and the scalloped hem trimmed with white lace gave it a bold look. Its sleeves also had what we call an adorable mesh-like feature that added a fashionable aesthetic. The Roohi actress has been touring the zebra-print hobo too much lately and we’re slowly looking to join the fan club of her accessory game. She ditched her must-have sneakers and pulled off sexy girl shoes with transparent double straps and three-layered circular heels. She let her hair stay in its messy element, her brows filled in and her eyes illuminated beautifully with kohl. Is it a YAY or NAY look? Let us know in the comments below. For more fashion and beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also | Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vicky Kaushal at Kartik Aaryan: Who Was Your Best Dressed Hero of the Week?

