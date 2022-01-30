OSU Men’s Basketball: Struggles on both sides cost Beavers in Eugene | Basketball





EUGENE Nineteen days earlier, Oregon State shot better than 50% to stay in the game with Oregon only to see Warith Alatishes shoot from close range on the buzzer bouncing off the edge in a loss of two points at the Gill Coliseum. On Saturday night, the Beavers could never find their offense, while the Ducks exploited what OSU opponents have done successfully in recent weeks: make a high percentage near the basket. The Beavers shot a season-low field goal percentage and struggled to slow the Ducks in a 78-56 Pac-12 men’s basketball loss at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon (13-7, 6-3) shot 31 of 56 (55.4%), including 22 of 29 (75.9) on two runs, marking the third straight game in which Oregon State (3-15, 1 -7) allowed an opponent to shoot better than 68% from inside the 3-point arc. OSU shot 30.3% overall and lost the rebounding category 40-37 despite having a 19-10 advantage in the offensive boards. The Ducks ran 12-0 in the first half to lead by double digits and the Beavers could never respond. People also read… We just didn’t respond,” said OSU coach Wayne Tinkle, whose team lost its fifth straight. They took us out of our offense. I have to attribute some of it to them and then shame on us for getting into it and not carrying out our attack. We just freaked out a little bit, started being too 1-on-1, and then went our separate ways. Then, defensively, we didn’t have it. We just didn’t have our rules and we didn’t have a defensive back. Oregon State, trailing 19 points at halftime, made back-to-back field goal attempts for the first time in the game early in the second period on a Dexter Akanno 3-pointer and a short jumper from ‘Alatishe to reduce the deficit to 15. OSU, unable to gain momentum, would not come close to 15, while Oregon led up to 23. Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to Corvallis Gazette-Times. Beavers center Roman Silva had a career-high 17 points with six rebounds and two steals. Jarod Lucas added 12 points and three steals, and Akanno tied a season high with 10 points and four rebounds. Jacob Young had 17 points, Will Richardson 15 and DeVion Harmon 14 for Oregon. The Ducks’ top three scorers shot a combined 17 of 30 and 7 of 14 from 3-point range. They did a good job, they had a lot of guys shooting confidently and really spacing the floor. Us spacing and knocking down open shots, Lucas said of the Ducks. OSU reserve guard Xzavier Malone-Key missed the game with a back injury. Malone-Key was present but not in uniform. It was the 359th game between the two programs in college basketball’s most hotly contested rivalry. OSU leads the all-time series 192-167. Were still trying to learn a lot. It’s really hard when you’re at the end of January and still trying to learn things, Tinkle said. The day-to-day discipline, the stuff on the pitch, the stuff off the pitch was still learning those lessons, and then it comes back to head at game time. The Beavers found their offense in quick spurts in the first 11 minutes of the game to hold a lead. Lucas and Akanno’s 3 straight points put Oregon State ahead 10-5. Oregon would go ahead 16-12 before Lucas hit a base jumper and Calloo added another 3 with 9:19 into the half for a 17-16 Beavers lead. But not much went well for the visitors for the remainder of the half. The Ducks led a 12-0 series, including seven points from Young, and never trailed again. Youngs 3-pointer with 3:38 into the half capped a 21-5 run at Oregon for a 37-22 advantage. Oregon State shot 10 of 38 for the half, never making two shots in a row. Oregon was 18 of 33, including 12 of 17 on two runs. To add to the Beavers’ misery, Oregon’s Eric Williams Jr. fired a shot from the opposite 3-point line just before the halftime buzzer to make it 44-25 at the break. Alatishe, OSU’s second-leading scorer, was limited to eight minutes and no points in the first half after picking up two fouls. He finished with three points on 1-of-6 shooting and six rebounds in 23 minutes. Jesse Sowa can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT. Get local news delivered to your inbox!

