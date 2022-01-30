Need to “dress for success”? NMSU’s educational video can help.

NMSU students explain how to build an affordable wardrobe for working professionals in an educational video produced by the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences’ Fashion Merchandising and Design and Innovative Media Research and Extension program.

LAS CRUCES – A new educational video produced by New Mexico State University aims to help New Mexico residents dress for success.

The video, a collaboration between the Fashion Merchandising and Design program and Innovative Media Research and Extension at NMSU College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, aims to educate residents on building a practical workwear wardrobe without breaking the bank. .

Kelley Coffeen, an assistant professor in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences at NMSU, developed the video content with several students in partnership with Walmart and two thrift stores in Las Cruces.

I’ve always believed in helping professionals build a cost-effective and resourceful wardrobe for upward mobility in the workplace, says Coffeen.

So when funding became available three years ago, Coffeen jumped at the chance to create a resource that would allow professionals of all ages to think more strategically about their clothing choices. The resulting project is a 27-minute video that offers a wealth of expert knowledge on building a capsule wardrobe with 15 interchangeable pieces, as well as styling tips.

The video is available online and through the NMSU Cooperative Extension Service, which reaches residents in all 33 counties of New Mexico.

Were going to use it as a tool for every officer in every county in the state to help citizens in their community create an affordable, interchangeable wardrobe, Coffeen said.

Coffeen said the project has been in the works for years, dating back to 2019.

Around this time, the NMSU Foundation approached Coffeen with an offer to fund a project of his choice with a grant from Wells Fargo. After consulting with some of his merchandising and fashion design students, Coffeen decided to develop a series of traditional workshops to show New Mexico residents how to build an affordable professional wardrobe.

Following: Renowned pianist to perform at NMSU, mentor music students

The story continues

Coffeen said she originally envisioned in-person workshops delivered by her students in Doa Ana County, and development began in 2019. But the pandemic halted her initial plan. As a result, Coffeen set out to revamp the studio, leading her down a path of innovative media research and extension at NMSU, where she partnered with the director of the department’s video unit, Tomilee Turner.

Together they turned the material from the Coffeens workshop into an educational video.

Filming took place during the Spring 2020 semester and post-production wrapped in November 2021. The video features Coffeen and three college students explaining the importance of having a capsule wardrobe while showing viewers what essential clothes should be in their closets. The video follows the students creating two capsule wardrobes with clothes bought cheaply from Walmart and thrift stores. Throughout their shopping trips, the students offer both men and women practical advice on selecting the most useful items.

In the video, students take these interchangeable pieces and create 30 outfits for men and 25 outfits for women, Coffeen said. The bottom line was that we wanted to give the citizens of New Mexico information and knowledge on how to build a wardrobe without having to spend a lot of money.

Coffeen said people looking to upgrade their wardrobe for a job should research their work environment to determine if it’s formal or casual.

From there, Coffeen said individuals should check out the list of wardrobe staples in the video, take inventory of the pieces they already own, and buy the pieces they need.

The idea is to have an interchangeable wardrobe, so it takes less time and money, and it takes the stress out of getting ready for work every day, she said.

Coffeen said reworking the workshop into a video over the past two years has been a blessing.

It’s more powerful and it’s going to affect a lot more people, she says.

Following: 18-year-old realtor makes her mark in Las Cruces

Turner said video gives extension agents options when conducting workshops in person and online.

They can watch the video and set up their own workshop in person, or use the entire video as it was created. They can also choose sections to display, which is a really cool way to use video, Turner said. It adds a level of flexibility, and it’s super useful these days. With health issues in mind, we really never know if we’ll be working in person or online or in a hybrid situation.

For more information, contact Coffeen at 575-646-1183 or [email protected], or visit https://efcs.nmsu.edu/clothing.html.

Carlos Andres Lpez, writes for NMSU News and Media Relations and can be reached at 575-646-1955, [email protected]

Others read:

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Need to “dress for success”? NMSU’s educational video can help.