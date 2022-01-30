Fashion
Charli DAmelio strikes a pose in a sheer corset dress and towering platform boots
Charli DAmelio’s most recent look pleaded for a fitted corset dress.
the TikTok Star posed in a set of Instagram photos wearing a midi dress that had a simple shape except for a stylized corset detail. Styled by Jill Jacobs, the mid-calf number featured a high neckline, made from a wispy fabric that gained a sheer texture in the light. The DAmelios dress featured two slits and lace-up side panels, adding risque elements to an otherwise modest dress. The most elegant part of the star ensemble was a ribbed bodice with several black accents, creating a romantic and sultry corset silhouette.
D’Amelios’ look was complete with a black bracelet, an Apple Watch, earrings and a black leather jacket accented with red faux fur.
As for the shoes, the 17 years cemented her look in a pair of towering platform boots. The leather pair featured a knee-high silhouette, as well as chunky soles and rounded toes. The style also featured block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, with black uppers that perfectly coordinated with the DAmelios outfit.
Platform heels have made a comeback over the past year. Many platform-soled boots, sandals, and pumps, often paired with block and stiletto heels, are loved for their supportive ankle straps and instant height increase.
Valentino, Giuseppe Zanotti and Versace platforms have been worn by Kate Beckinsale, Tessa Thompson and Vanessa Hudgens in recent weeks. DAmelios is no stranger to platforms, sporting towering Steve Madden sandals for a night out earlier this month.
D’Amelios footwear style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of its styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. Converse sneakers are the go-to influencer style for many occasions. She’s also been spotted in Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden and Prada platforms, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs and AGL lace-up boots since rising to fame. DAmelio is also an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton and launching her own Social Tourist casual wear line in Hollister with her sister Dixie DAmelio.
