Rafael Nadal wins record-setting Australian Open title in dramatic fashion

Rafael Nadal got to 21 first, breaking the men’s record for most Grand Slam singles titles and doing it the hard way by coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an almost 5 1/2-hour Australian Open final that didn’t finish until the early hours of Monday morning in Melbourne.

Nadal was broken when serving for the championship at 5-4 in the fifth set but made no mistake two games later by serving an ace to earn three championship points and converted it on the first attempt.

The 35-year-old Spaniard now has one more major title than Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three.

The 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win that started Sunday night was delayed in the 84-minute second set when a protester jumped onto the court, and then finished early Monday morning, Nadal also became just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport’s major titles at least twice.

“Good evening. No, good morning!” Nadal, looking at his watch, told the crowd at Rod Laver Arena when he finally got up for his acceptance speech at 1:30 am

WATCH | Nadal wins 21st Grand Slam title: Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open, breaks men’s singles Grand Slam title record Rafael Nadal stormed back to defeat Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set contest to capture the Australian Open. His 21st men’s singles Grand Slam victory moves Nadal past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for the most in history. 3:01

In the background, Rod Laver, the aging Australian tennis great, was in the stands holding up his smartphone to capture the scenes. A woman nearby held up a sign that stated: “Rafa is the GOAT.”

For now, in terms of men’s major titles at least, Nadal is the Greatest Of All Time.

Nadal said he had been “one of the most emotional matches in my tennis career,” and he praised Medvedev for the part he played in the five-hour, 24-minute final. It was the second longest Australian Open final ever, after Nadal’s loss to Djokovic in the 2012 decider that lasted 5:53.

Without a doubt, [it’s] probably been one of the most emotional months in my tennis career. Australian Open Champion Rafael Nadal

Nadal’s victory was even more remarkable considering heflew to Australia with just two matches under his belt in the second half of 2021 because he was sidelined with a chronic foot injury that can be treated but not cured. He also had a bout of COVID-19.

“For me, it’s just amazing. Being honest, one month and a half ago, I didn’t know if I’d be able to play on the tour again,” Nadal said. “Without a doubt, [it’s] probably been one of the most emotional months in my tennis career.

“The huge support I’ve received for the last three weeks will stay in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Celebration nearly spoiled

Nadal won his first Australian Open title in 2009 and lost four other finals at Melbourne Park before his dramatic win over US Open champion Medvedev. His conversion rate in major finals is now 21 out of 29. Federer and Djokovic each have 20 majors from 31 finals appearances.

Medvedev, who was aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the very next major, was ever-so-close to spoiling another 21st celebration.

Djokovic was chasing the same record at the US Open last year, and a calendar-year Grand Slam, when Medvedev beat him in straight sets in the final.

Federer also had his chance at 21, but Djokovic stopped that when he saved match points before winning the 2019 Wimbledon final.

Federer posted an Instagram message he addressed “to my friend and great rival.”

“A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion,” Federer wrote. “Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world.”

Djokovic praised Nadal’s “amazing achievement” in a Twitter post that added: “Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time.”

Medvedev now joins Andy Murray among those who’ve lost the final at the next major tournament after their career breakthrough at the highest level.

It was just the fourth time Nadal has rallied from two sets down to win a best-of-five-set match, and the first since a fourth-round victory in 2007 at Wimbledon over Mikhail Youzhny.

Medvedev made Nadal go the distance and win from two sets down in the Australian Open final. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Heis the first Australian Open champion to come back to win after dropping the first two sets of the final since Roy Emerson in 1965.

Chair umpire urged to quiet crowd

Medvedev continued his love-hate relationship with Australian crowds, following trouble in earlier victories over Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas. He stayed calm for the first two sets before complaining about the yelling and noise between first and second serves.

After Nadal broke him in the third game of the fourth set, on a double-fault, Medvedev walked to the changeover giving an ironic thumbs-up to the crowd.

There was an exchange of breaks but Nadal got the upper hand after a long game when he converted his seventh breakpoint with an angled backhand winner.

Medvedev urged chair umpire John Blom to shut the crowd up.

“Step up Man, it’s the final of a Grand Slam. Please is not enough,” he said. “They’re idiots. With idiots, please doesn’t work.”

Medvedev recovered his composure for his post-match speech, praising Nadal for his incredible endurance.

“Tough to talk about [5 1/2]hours and losing. I want to congratulate Rafa,” the 25-year-old Russian said. “What he did today was amazing.

“You’re an amazing champion.”

Krejcikova, Siniakova are women’s double champ

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova moved a step closer to a career Grand Slam in doubles when they won their first Australian Open title on Sunday, beating Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.

The Czech pair had already won twice at the French Open to go with a Wimbledon title and Olympic gold medals. But their win on Sunday gave them their fourth Grand Slam title in five finals and their first on hard courts.

The top seeds were forced to fight all the way by their unseeded rivals, dropping a set for the first time at the tournament and battling two hours 42 minutes before clinching their victory.

Siniakova first served for the match at 5-2 in the third set, but Danilina of Kazakhstan and Haddad Maia of Brazil broke her serve to prolong the match. Krejcikova finally served out the match at the next opportunity.