How old was Pierre Hidalgo? The fashion designer was said to have been in a homeless shelter at the time of his death

Peter Hidalgo was reportedly found dead at a homeless shelter on Jan. 17 in Manhattan. The cause of the designers’ death has not yet been revealed, as publicist Marion Greenberg informed.

At the time of his death, Hidalgo was temporarily living in this shelter, hoping to qualify for a subsidized home, as communicated by his friend and former employer, Miguel Adrover.

His mother and a few siblings survive the fashion designer. The mystery behind his death has become a hot topic.

How old was Pierre Hidalgo?

Peter Hidalgo was 53 when he died.

Early life

The designer was born into a family of artists, his father was a professional musician. Hidalgo’s enthusiasm for illustration and fashion began at a native Santo Domingo high school.

Please share this sad news: Famous designer Peter Hidalgo, known nationally and internationally, has died in a homeless home in New York City. He has dressed many well-known stars inside and outside the Dominican Republic.

DEP Please spread the sad news: Famous designer Peter Hidalgo, known nationally and internationally, has died in a homeless home in New York City, dressed by many big-name stars inside and out of the DR.EPD

Acclaimed illustrator Antonio Lopez chose Hidalgo to take a special course at Altos de Chavon design school, affiliated with the Parsons School of Design. Hidalgo indulged in art and design skills when he was there. In 1987, he was congratulated as the best designer of the year in school.

Career and achievements

Peter’s success in fashion motivated him to venture into styling, makeup, art direction and set design for television and theater production companies in the Dominican Republic. He even decorated the homes of some private clients.

Adrover first met Peter in 1994 at The Sound Factory club. The former shared the memories he had with the latter and said:

Peter was hanging out. He was this nocturnal creature. He was really famous for sailing in all the houses [of ballroom]. He dressed and worked in clubs as a dancer.

Hidalgo began working as an in-house designer in New York, where he even designed the windows for a boutique in the West Village.

Elucidating Hidalgo’s work in West Village, Adrover said:

There were five people working there. They were outrageous club kids. He was doing these fantastic window displays with the models. Everyone walked past to see its windows, and everyone was talking about it.

After 9/11, Peter Hidalgo began visiting the downtown studio of Adrovers. Additionally, he started working with Adrover. Recalling Peter’s early days, he said:

I have lots of illustrations of him from all the looks in the collections. He customized the faces and bodies of what the models were going to be.

Speaking to WWD, Adrover said:

I remember spending many, many nights sketching and sketching late into the night. He was a little unreliable at times. But he was really creative and he had a lot of energy. At that time, I had no money. I had this big studio on Chrystie Street. I had about five people living with me, sleeping under tables and stuff. Peter built this small room as a wooden bunker. He lived in the area,

Hidalgo and Adrover named their first collection Citizens of the World, and the partners combined their men’s and women’s collections with Surreal Real World, Americans and others. Adrover called him the “true fashion designer”.

In 2006, Peter Hidalgo launched his label and debuted at New York Fashion Week with Rita Hayworth-inspired silhouettes modified with a new modern twist.

Hidalgo was co-winner of the 2010 Fashion Group Internationals Rising Star award for womenswear. The designer has mainly worked with private clients, including Nicki Minaj. After that, he even gave up his workshop.

Late FGI leader Margaret Hayes, fashion writer Marylou Luther, fashion editor Rushka Bergman and retailer Linda Dresner were Hidalgos supporters.

The FGI laurels spurred Peter Hidalgo to produce a runway presentation in just two weeks. He prepares ultra-refined minimalist creations inspired by the notion of love.

Peter Hidalgo continued to release his seasonal collections from 2013. During this time, he dressed many big names like Kanye West and Usher, who wore Hidalgo suits to the 2011 MTV Music Video Awards and Grammy Awards, respectively.

In 2014, he mainly dealt with private and celebrity clients. One of them was Nicki Minaj, who wore a Hidalgo dress for the premiere of the MTV European Music Awards.

In 2019, Peter Hidalgo partnered with artist David Salle for AS IF magazine’s The Collaboratory project, where they designed cocktail dresses screen-printed with Salles’ art. Actress Scarlett Johansson was the model for the dresses on three different covers.

The Burberry raincoat designed by Adrover and Hidalgo was featured in a Costume Institute exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Read also The article continues below

Hidalgo recorded many achievements to his name, he might have gained more in life. Although he is no more, his contributions to the fashion industry are lifelong.