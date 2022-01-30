Medvedev not so disappointed to lose the men’s singles final, hails the unreal





It was the second time Nadal had turned down Medvedev in a decisive Grand Slam match, winning an epic five-set at the 2019 US Open.

Australian Open men’s singles champion Rafael Nadal and runner-up Daniil Medvedev pose with their respective trophies during the post-match presentation ceremony at Rod Laver Arena. PA

melbourne: Daniil Medvedev insisted on Sunday that he was not disappointed to give up a two-set lead and lose the Australian Open, while he praised the “unreal” Rafael Nadal. The world number two looked destined for a second Grand Slam title after his breakthrough at the US Open last year when he held three break points against Nadal’s serve in the third set after winning the first two at Melbourne Park. But the Spaniard who never says he dies saved them all before battling to a famous 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory in a grueling 5h 24min for deny Medvedev. and win a historic 21st Grand Slam title. “If we talk about tennis, I’m not that disappointed. It was a huge match,” said the 25-year-old Russian. “For sure, some small points, small details that I could have done better if I had wanted to win. But that’s tennis, that’s life. Rafa played unreal, he raised his level.” It was the second time Nadal had turned down Medvedev in a decisive Grand Slam match, winning an epic five-set at the 2019 US Open. “At two love sets, I was just like, ‘go for it,'” said Medvedev, who was in his fourth Grand Slam final. “In the fifth set I was just like ‘run it’. But he was unreal, he was really strong in the way he played. “So speaking of tennis, I don’t have a lot of regrets. I’m going to try to carry on as best I can, work even harder to try to be champions of some of these big tournaments one day.” The second seed again polarized the packed Rod Laver Arena, which was firmly behind Nadal, with some sections booing him after complaining about the ballboys. Medvedev was also unhappy with the screams from the spectators as he prepared to serve. “It’s disappointing and it’s disrespectful,” he said, while lamenting that fans often don’t support him when he faces one of the sport’s legends like Nadal. “I remember there was a lot of talk like we wanted the younger generation to go there, be better and I was really motivated to really try to give them a hard time. “Well, I guess those people were lying because every time I stepped onto the pitch for those big games, I didn’t see a lot of people who wanted me to win.” Read all latest news, trending news, cricket news, bollywood news,

