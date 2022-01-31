Fashion
Chrissy Teigen puts on a busty display in a plunging white dress with a regal gold tiara
Chrissy Teigen looked angelic as she showed off in a lovely white dress and a gold tiara on Sunday.
The 36-year-old model and cookbook author shared her striking looks to Instagram, along with some behind-the-scenes snaps of a sugar cookiemaking workshop she and her husband John Legend participated in over the weekend.
The Chrissy’s Court star looked stunning and serious in her elegant photos, even as her children Luna, five, and Miles, three, seemed to be playing a game of hide-and-seek with the camera.
Woman in white: Chrissy Teigen, 36, looked glamorous in a plunging white dress as she posed at home with her daughter Luna, five, and son Miles, three, hiding behind her
Chrissy’s flowing white dress reached down to her ankles and featured a plunging V-shaped neckline.
The sleeveless design highlighted her toned arms and her forearm tattoo.
She went bra-free in the dress and complemented it with her blunt-cut shoulder-length hair and her shimmering gold tiara.
While she leaned against an indoor tree display, Miles could be seen running just behind her, and Luna poked her head out from behind her mother while showing off a mischievous grin in another shot.
On point: She went bra-free in the dress and complemented it with her blunt-cut shoulder-length hair and her shimmering gold tiara
‘Hey,’ Chrissy captioned her thirst traps.
Earlier on Saturday, she shared some sweet photos of herself beaming while wearing the same dress as she sat next to her husband John Legend, 43.
John looked casual in a white sweater with mottled red sleeves.
His wife leaned in close to show off her infections smile and decorated her hair with a set of red-and-pink fabric flowers.
Cute:Earlier on Saturday, she shared some sweet photos of herself beaming while wearing the same dress as she sat next to her husband John Legend, 43
Dash of color: John looked casual in a white sweater with mottled red sleeves
Flower power:His wife leaned in close to show off her infections smile and decorated her hair with a set of red-and-pink fabric flowers
Later on Sunday, the catwalk star revealed some behind-the-scenes photos from her cookie-making workshop.
She was transfixed in one photo as she detailed a sweater-shaped cookie.
In her caption, Chrissy wrote that she and John were ‘Continuing our commitment to weekends of learning from people super talented in their fields’ by inviting members from Painted Ladies Pastry and Burnt Cookies by Murrah Rodriguez to show her how to make a gorgeous sweet treat .
‘Our perfectionist a**es sat for an uninterrupted 6 hours but we were all pretty impressed with how well we did!’ she continued. ‘You can look up recipes online, decor tips on TikTok, but there is nothing quite like watching it be done by pros! I cannot even begin to tell you how much I learned.
‘I dont know how ANY baker that does cookies like these doesnt charge 200 dollars a cookie for their tedious labor and the emotional rollercoaster!’ she gushed. ‘You guys are amazing. Thank you thank you, Maya and Murrah!!’
Hard at work: Later on Sunday, the catwalk star revealed some behind-the-scenes photos from her cookie-making workshop. She was transfixed in one photo as she detailed a sweater-shaped cookie
Expert coaching: In her caption, Chrissy wrote that she and John were ‘Continuing our commitment to weekends of learning from people super talented in their fields’
Chrissy and her fellow cookie makers, including her mother Vilailuck, all smiled as they posed around the table after decorating their cookies.
Luna looked as if she could barely wait to break into the stash in one playful photo showing her holding a bag of fruity gummies by her teeth.
Even John gave it his best shot. He had on a sheepish grin as he showed off his heart-shaped cookies, some of which were a bit misshapen.
‘Nice try @johnlegend,’ Chrissy captioned the snap.
Snack time! Luna looked as if she could barely wait to break into the stash in one playful photo showing her holding a bag of fruity gummies by her teeth
Close enough: Even John gave it his best shot. He had on a sheepish grin as he showed off his heart-shaped cookies, some of which were a bit misshapen. ‘Nice try @johnlegend,’ Chrissy captioned the snap
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10458077/Chrissy-Teigen-puts-busty-display-plunging-white-dress-regal-gold-tiara.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022