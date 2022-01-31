Chrissy Teigen puts on a busty display in a plunging white dress with a regal gold tiara

Chrissy Teigen looked angelic as she showed off in a lovely white dress and a gold tiara on Sunday.

The 36-year-old model and cookbook author shared her striking looks to Instagram, along with some behind-the-scenes snaps of a sugar cookiemaking workshop she and her husband John Legend participated in over the weekend.

The Chrissy’s Court star looked stunning and serious in her elegant photos, even as her children Luna, five, and Miles, three, seemed to be playing a game of hide-and-seek with the camera.

Chrissy’s flowing white dress reached down to her ankles and featured a plunging V-shaped neckline.

The sleeveless design highlighted her toned arms and her forearm tattoo.

She went bra-free in the dress and complemented it with her blunt-cut shoulder-length hair and her shimmering gold tiara.

While she leaned against an indoor tree display, Miles could be seen running just behind her, and Luna poked her head out from behind her mother while showing off a mischievous grin in another shot.

‘Hey,’ Chrissy captioned her thirst traps.

Earlier on Saturday, she shared some sweet photos of herself beaming while wearing the same dress as she sat next to her husband John Legend, 43.

John looked casual in a white sweater with mottled red sleeves.

His wife leaned in close to show off her infections smile and decorated her hair with a set of red-and-pink fabric flowers.

Later on Sunday, the catwalk star revealed some behind-the-scenes photos from her cookie-making workshop.

She was transfixed in one photo as she detailed a sweater-shaped cookie.

In her caption, Chrissy wrote that she and John were ‘Continuing our commitment to weekends of learning from people super talented in their fields’ by inviting members from Painted Ladies Pastry and Burnt Cookies by Murrah Rodriguez to show her how to make a gorgeous sweet treat .

‘Our perfectionist a**es sat for an uninterrupted 6 hours but we were all pretty impressed with how well we did!’ she continued. ‘You can look up recipes online, decor tips on TikTok, but there is nothing quite like watching it be done by pros! I cannot even begin to tell you how much I learned.

‘I dont know how ANY baker that does cookies like these doesnt charge 200 dollars a cookie for their tedious labor and the emotional rollercoaster!’ she gushed. ‘You guys are amazing. Thank you thank you, Maya and Murrah!!’

Chrissy and her fellow cookie makers, including her mother Vilailuck, all smiled as they posed around the table after decorating their cookies.

Luna looked as if she could barely wait to break into the stash in one playful photo showing her holding a bag of fruity gummies by her teeth.

Even John gave it his best shot. He had on a sheepish grin as he showed off his heart-shaped cookies, some of which were a bit misshapen.

‘Nice try @johnlegend,’ Chrissy captioned the snap.

Snack time! Luna looked as if she could barely wait to break into the stash in one playful photo showing her holding a bag of fruity gummies by her teeth