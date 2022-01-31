Mens Hockey Completes Comeback Against Amherst, 3-2





Next Game: at Williams 2/4/2022 | 7:00 PM Feb. 04 (Fri) / 7:00 PM did williams History AMHERST, MA- Men’s hockey completes a comeback against Amherst Sunday afternoon, 3-2. Just about an hour before Joe Burrow and the Bengals completed one of the most improbable comebacks in NFL playoff history against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, it was Danny Sorabella ’22 and the Wesleyan Cardinals who found a way to win in a comeback of their own after trailing by two goals early in the 1st period. It’s the 2n/a time in as many meetings this season that the Cardinals have downed the Mammoths in dramatic fashion. The first coming back on December 4th, when a late Matt Zandi ’22 goal shocked Amherst at Spurrier-Snyder Rink. Wesleyan moves to 7-8-2 (6-4-2 NESCAC) with their 2n/a straight NESCAC victory. Amherst drops to 6-9-2 (5-6-1 NESCAC) with the loss. HIGHLIGHTS: Amherst got going early in the 1 st period with a Greg McGunigal goal just five minutes into the game. After a battle close to the net, the puck trickled out to Mcgunigal who took a shot from near the blue line straight on past Mark Smith ’24

period with a Greg McGunigal goal just five minutes into the game. After a battle close to the net, the puck trickled out to Mcgunigal who took a shot from near the blue line straight on past ’24 Minutes later, the Mammoths went on the power play due to an interference call on Owen Sweet ’25. They were quick to capitalize, passing the puck around the perimeter before finding Ben Kuzma who sniped a wrist shot over the left shoulder of Smith to give them an early 2-0 lead. Amherst held a 2-0 lead going into the 2 n/a period despite being outshot 13-11 (7-5 ​​on target)

’25. They were quick to capitalize, passing the puck around the perimeter before finding Ben Kuzma who sniped a wrist shot over the left shoulder of Smith to give them an early 2-0 lead. Amherst held a 2-0 lead going into the 2 period despite being outshot 13-11 (7-5 ​​on target) Wesleyan stuck quickly in the 2 n/a however, as Alex Giummo ’23 years Emmet Powell ’23 worked the puck into the attacking zone where Kyle Anderson’s ’24 wrist shot cut the deficit in half 19 seconds in

however, as ’23 years ’23 worked the puck into the attacking zone where ’24 wrist shot cut the deficit in half 19 seconds in After a fairly quiet beginning to the 3 rd period, Powell weaved his way through the Amherst defense single handedly. He ripped a rocket of a shot as he was knocked to the ice that beat Dan Dachille tying the game with just 12 minutes remaining

period, Powell weaved his way through the Amherst defense single handedly. He ripped a rocket of a shot as he was knocked to the ice that beat Dan Dachille tying the game with just 12 minutes remaining Just three minutes later it was Danny Sorabella who played hero. Sorabella blocked a shot at the blue line, then took the puck on a breakaway where he found the back of the net for what would end up being the game-winner

who played hero. Sorabella blocked a shot at the blue line, then took the puck on a breakaway where he found the back of the net for what would end up being the game-winner Amherst attempted a final push, pulling their goalie with a minute and a half left but their only shot they produced was turned away by Smith at the buzzer and Wesleyan took home a 3-2 comeback victory INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Emmet Powell scores for the 2 n/a straight game, netting his team-leading 6 th goal of the season

scores for the 2 straight game, netting his team-leading 6 goal of the season Mark Smith makes 20 saves

makes 20 saves Danny Sorabella scores his first goal of the season which happens to be the game winner

scores his first goal of the season which happens to be the game winner Wesleyan wins their 2n/a straight game UP NEXT: Wesleyan will return to the ice Friday the 4thth against Williams. This will be the 2n/a meeting between these teams this season, the first being a home loss for Wesleyan 6-1.

