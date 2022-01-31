Holly Willoughby’s most expensive Dancing on Ice look as she splashes 6k on dress

Whether she’s wearing a number that clings to the curves or a shimmering strapless dress, ITV’s Holly Willoughby never fails to make waves with her style choices as a presenter on Dancing On Ice

When Holly Willoughby takes on her duties as host of Dancing on Ice, her wardrobe is a far cry from the daytime looks she normally wears on ITV.

In a range of stunning dresses, from curve-catching numbers to shimmering strapless dresses, Holly never fails to add a touch of glamor to the celebrity skating competition when she stands rinkside at the alongside Phillip Schofield.

The 40-year-old presenter recently stared at a vision in purple during Dancing on Ice as she donned an hourglass sequined dress, pairing the turtleneck and long sleeves with her blonde wavy bob.

Holly regularly takes to her Instagram before TV shows to give fans a look at every Sunday night look – and where it came from.

Here are our favorites from the show and the high prices attached to them, according to research by buzz bingo :

black beauty















Picture: Instagram)



The Series 12 Hollys Berta Dress is the perfect balance of glitz and glamour, with the nude mesh front and black sequin finish – plus the incredible feather detailing.

These luxury designer dresses usually sell for around 5,000.

glamorous disco











Picture: REX/Shutterstock)



Whether she’s being compared to a Disney princess or making a splash with a more revealing dress, Holly Willoughby never fails to make an impact with her style choices on Dancing On Ice.

The neckline and asymmetrical fit of this The Attico dress made it a throwback to Series 10, with the fun and vibrant print perfect for Holly’s personality with a touch of disco.

Similar dresses from this designer sell for 1,300, a hefty price but definitely worth it for the look.

Stunning in tulle















Picture: Instagram)



Another Series 10 favorite is this Half Penny London skirt and corset, with a gorgeous sweetheart neckline that really balances out the tulle-style skirt.

Items similar to this bridal dream cost around 1,600.

bond girl















Picture: Instagram)



You can’t go wrong with a red dress and especially not when it looks like this Iris Serban dress from Series 12.

The stunning off the shoulder dress has a high slit to add to the fiery look, priced at just over £900.

ice queen

















Picture: ITV)



This Lee Grebenau dress from the series 13 finale is a definite statement piece and is the perfect representation of the icy glamor of the shows.

Even on resale sites, dresses from this designer can cost $6,400.

Perfect peach















Picture: Instagram)



The puffy sleeves of this dress series 11 Iris Serban! The pink satin! The sweetheart neckline! There’s a lot to love with this look, which comes in at close to 1,500, so it’s well worth flaunting.

disney princess















Picture: Instagram)



Series 12 saw this stunning ice gray look, with beautiful floral detailing leading through the bodice.

This Sassi Holford gown is well and truly worthy of fairy tale dreams, but even this designer’s non-bridal gowns can sit 1,700.

vintage vibe















Picture: Instagram)



This 12-series bead layered Dana Harel dress is a classic: simple and chic, but accented with a red lip on Holly.

This look sits at the top of the price list, with a tantalizing price tag of 5,700!

Pretty in pink















Picture: Instagram)



This heavenly look is another dress from Iris Serban, which Holly featured on Series 13.

The bright pink is perfect for the Valentine’s Day show and the feather trim adds an extra level of fun and sparkle to complete this fabulous look – but with a price tag of nearly £1,800 on their website.