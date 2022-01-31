Winters Biggest Accessory Trend Was On Full Display at Paris Mens Fashion Week Fall 2022





Fashion isn’t always about practicality, but every once in a while a trend comes about that perfectly syncs up form and function. In the case of the balaclava, that function is now serving two purposes: as a winter accessory and a pandemic-adjacent fashion look. Balaclavas and face masks were already on the rise both in street style and on the red carpet before the pandemic hit. At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish sported a Gucci face maskreflecting a runway trend that the brand had at the time purveyed for a few seasons. More from Footwear News Of course, over the past few years, face masks have become both a necessity and a source of tension and division in the real world. But to fashion folk, its just another accessory to experiment with. take Kim Kardashians full face covering by Balenciaga at last years Met Gala. Or Kanye Wests face masks spotted last week at Paris Couture(clearly the separated couple have a consensus on the look even if they dont have the same for their relationship). A balaclava overtop a baseball cap on the street at Paris Mens Fashion Week. – Credit: WWD WWD A technical-forward balaclava underneath a hood and paired with a puffer coat. – Credit: WWD WWD On the streets at Paris Mens Fashion Week, the balaclava was clearly the accessory of the moment. The fashion capital of the world may have milder winters than, say, New York City, but the face masks still provided warmth from the elements, in chunky knits and technical fabrics alike. Street style subjects combined the balaclava with other wintry pieces such as puffer jackets and scarves, and they even layered them under baseball caps, hoods and other hats. The look was also paired with more feminine accessories such as handbags slung over the shoulder, pearls and other necklaces, stacked rings and even with silk headscarves for an additional layer. The styling proved that while the balaclava may have its origins in ski fashion, it can still be integrated into todays menswear, including and especially the more feminine looks seen from the likes of Fendi for fall 22. Story continues A tie-dyed crochet balaclava with a leather moto jacket on the street at Paris Mens Fashion Week. – Credit: WWD WWD A bright balaclava paired with another leather jacket. – Credit: WWD WWD While recent medical recommendations have urged an upgrade on face masks (to N95 versions and the like) to protect against Covid, the balaclava serves as a way to stay stylish overtop a medical mask or just have a quick cover that can easily transition from outdoor to indoor. Click here to see the best street style at Paris Mens Fashion Weeks fall 22 season with plenty of balaclavas in sight. Shop winter balaclavas Credit: Courtesy MoMA Store Courtesy MoMA Store To buy: Verloop balaclava ski mask, $65. Credit: Courtesy of Prada Courtesy of Prada To buy: Prada cashmere knit ski hood, $1,150. Credit: Courtesy of Carhartt Courtesy of Carhartt To buy: Carhartt insulated knit face mask, $25. Credit: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Courtesy of Marc Jacobs To buy: Marc Jacobs monogram balaclava, $150. Credit: Courtesy of Pangaia Courtesy of Pangaia To buy: Pangaia recycled cashmere balaclava, $120. Launch Gallery: The Best Street Style From Paris Men’s Fashion Week Fall 2022 Best of Footwear News Sign up for FN’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

