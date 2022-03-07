Balmains Rousteing will be the guest couture designer of Jean Paul Gaultiers





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, should be the next guest designer at Jean Paul Gaultier, according to sources close to the house of Jean Paul Gaultier. Rousteing will follow Jean Paul Gaultiers’ collaboration with Sacais Chitose Abe for Fall/Winter 2021 Couture and Y/Projects Glenn Martens for Spring 2022 Couture. The Jean Paul Gaultier CEO declined to comment, and a spokesperson for Balmain also declined to comment. Jean Paul Gaultier attended the Balmain show on Wednesday in Paris, showing his support for Balmain’s creation. The two designers share great popularity beyond the fashion world, with Rousteing boasting 7.6 million Instagram followers. His choice will be the third after Jean Paul Gaultier presented his last show in 2020 and announced a new concept inviting each season a new designer to reinterpret the codes of the house and to share his vision of haute couture know-how. At the time of the announcement, the designer said that the reinterpretation of a haute couture brand by different designers is an idea I had in the 1990s for a Parisian haute couture house whose designer position was vacant . I am happy that the concept is now materializing for Jean Paul Gaultier. Glenn Martens presented his collection for Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture in January. Arnaud Lajeunie / Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier The designer collaboration route has flourished among fashion houses, from the Moncler Genius concept to more recent Paris Fashion Week announcements, including the Bulgaris Serpenti collection through the eyes of Casablanca with founder Charaf Tajer and designers. Off-White’s suggestions envision a collective to continue the legacy of Virgil Ablohs. This was followed by AZ Factory, the Richemont-owned label founded by Alber Elbaz, which announced a new collective setup starting with South African designer Thebe Magugu. Earlier in Milan, Gucci unveiled an Adidas collaboration and mixed logo, after hacking Balenciaga. The Paris Haute Couture week AW22 takes place from July 3 to 7. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: The rise and rise of Charaf Tajers Casablanca Luxury goods to Russia halt as DHL and Fedex stop shipping Inside Dior’s new look flagship in Paris

