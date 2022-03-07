Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian Confirms Purchase of Bel Air Mega-Mansion, ‘The One’ – CBS Los Angeles





BEL AIR (CBSLA) A Bel Air mega-mansion marketed as America’s most expensive home sold at auction Thursday, for less than half the asking price and less than a quarter of the expected value. The property, dubbed The One by its developer Niales Niami, sold for a record $126 million, the highest amount ever spent at a door-to-door auction. According to Forbes, at closing, it will be the second highest total spent on a home, after the $238 million spent on a New York penthouse by Ken Griffin in 2019. READ MORE: Hitchhiker hit by vehicle, killed SR 241 on Sunday After auction fees and commissions are added, the purchase will reach approximately $141 million million, which is still a considerable drop from the pre-auction asking price of $295 million. The purchase price is also well below the $190 million in debt the property’s creditors had at the time of the auction. The identities of the buyers were not revealed until Sunday, when the Los Angeles Times reported that Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian was the winning bidder. The auction opened online on Monday, and only a few bids were made until the last few minutes. READ MORE: Several lanes of northbound Highway 110 closed after collision with multiple vehicles The One Bel-Air is a once in a lifetime property that can never be duplicated. There is nothing else like it. As a lifelong Angeleno and avid real estate collector, I recognized this as a rare opportunity that also allows me to own a unique property destined to be part of Los Angeles history, Saghian told The Times. Sunday in an emailed statement. The total cost of the purchase increased to $141 million with the 12% auction fee. Niami has previously referenced the properties worth $500 million, but multiple delays, construction complications and defaults on more than $100 million in loans have reduced the suggested price by a staggering amount. Production of the home began over a decade ago and features an incredible list of amenities across the property’s four acres, including: 21 bedrooms, 42 full and seven half bathrooms, a bowling alley , a nightclub equipped with a VIP lounge, a lounge and a spa, five swimming pools, a panoramic terrace of 10,000 square feet, a wine cellar of 10,000 bottles, a cinema room, an outdoor running track of 400 feet , a putting green and a tennis court among many others. A hearing is scheduled for the end of March in the bankruptcy court, where it is subject to the approval or refusal of the president of the court. NO MORE NEWS: “My objective is to save lives first”: the inhabitants make enormous humanitarian efforts; Changing lifestyle to support Ukraine The home is still reportedly unfinished and not even available for residence pending approval from city inspectors on crucial permits for grading, electrical and other work, as detailed by the Los Angeles Times.

