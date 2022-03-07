Fashion’s hottest job? Knitwear designer

Christian Juul Nielsen may have just had his busiest New York Fashion Week.

The knitwear designer, whose resume includes stints at Christian Dior and Oscar de La Renta under the tutelage of fashion royalty like Raf Simons and John Galliano, launched his Fall/Winter 2022 collection for Herv Lger at the Soho Grand Hotel on February 11. Two days later, he held court at New Yorks Spring Studio to show off the latest collection from Aknvas, the contemporary unisex brand he launched in 2019.

The centerpiece of both collections: knitwear.

While knitwear has always been a wardrobe staple, a confluence of factors, including the pandemic leisurewear boom and fashion’s growing sustainability ambitions, has pushed knitwear designers to the forefront of fashion. pecking order of the industry. In the US and UK, the number of luxury knitwear sold by brands and retailers has increased 45% year-over-year in the past 12 months, according to the platform. Retail Analysis Edited.

There’s just one catch: there are only a limited number of designers who work knitwear to the level required to produce a collection that stands out at fashion week or on the Bergdorf Goodman rack. Creating distinctive knit pieces requires an in-depth knowledge of materials like wool and cashmere, as well as mastery of advanced sewing techniques and complex machinery. Such expertise is rare, especially in the United States.

Knitwear designers must be extremely technical, in the sense that they must not only be able to design not only shapes, but also be able to [work with] the sons and [make] swatches,” said Valentina Maggi, director of design practice at Floriane de Saint Pierre & Associs, a management consulting firm that helps fashion companies in New York, Milan and Paris recruit talent.

For example, to update Herv Lgers’ iconic bandage dress, Nielsen used a process that involved double-knitting mohair, a protein fiber made from the hair of an angora goat, and backing it with a layer of rayon material for a smooth hand feel on the inside of the garment. (Rayon is a semi-synthetic fiber usually derived from wood pulp.)

I really try to get into the development process intellectually and really think about how I can create something that has never been done before? he said.

The Fall/Winter 2022 collection from Aknvas, the contemporary luxury brand launched in 2019 by knitwear designer Christian Juul Nielson. (Courtesy)

Build a close-knit team

The most crucial hire for companies looking to up their knitwear game is a design director who can create stunning pieces for fashion week and wardrobe basics and nurture relationships with knitwear factories. fabrics, Maggi said.

It’s something we get asked all the time [by luxury brands] they need the design director to be able to talk to the Italian factories, work with those factories and go there to work with the people to develop the samples, she said.

Although designers don’t usually sew the final product themselves, they need a working knowledge of knitting machines so they can understand the outcome when sharing an idea with a factory team, said Sonia Veroni , founder of the Modateca Deanna international documentation center for fashion in Italy. and director of its Creative Knitwear Design Master program.

You have to know your sons and be able to express yourself and communicate your vision, she said.

Aspiring fashion designers are taking an interest in knitting in response to the growing trend, said Veroni, whose school graduated its largest class, 17 students, in 2021.

Gabby Hirata, president of Diane Von Furstenberg, described recruiting knitwear designers as a marriage process. After taking over as helm of the brand in January 2020, she saw knitwear as the key to countering the annual drop in sales of the brand’s signature wrap dresses during the colder months. Today, knitwear accounts for 35% of DVF designs, compared to around 5-8% a year ago. Knitwear also drives the majority of the brand’s full-price sales, Hirata said.

Hirata hired a team of seven in Beijing, including two knitwear designers as well as technical design and fit management, and placed them in an office right next to a factory the brand was already working with. .

“I’m very inclined to build the team next to the factory because that’s how you get the right quality and attitude,” she said.

More so than before, Hirata said it needs to empower knitwear designers to take the reins of key parts of the product development process.

I trust my knitwear designers in Beijing to model even the print for the season in question, she said. I will even give him the power to match the color of the print to the knit.

Durable stitching

Many fashion companies rely on freelancers to help them realize their knitting ambitions and that can remain a viable strategy even as the category experiences new revenue momentum, Maggi said.

Giulia Piersanti currently freelances as a women’s and men’s knitwear designer at Cline and has earned her freelance chops for luxury fashion brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Lanvin. The biggest change in her role as the category explodes is the level of empowerment she’s been given by the brands she currently works with to think more creatively about areas like sustainability, she said. .

The really big brands have a huge responsibility to follow the new sustainability guidelines and they want us to go in that direction, and they’re preparing us to do what’s really good, because before you had to do it yourself , said Piersanti. .

Aeron, the luxury women’s brand founded in Budapest, Hungary, by Eszter ron, launched a fall/winter collection for New York Fashion Week featuring almost 70% knitwear (compared to 30% in previous seasons) .

The brand’s in-house design team, which includes ron and its ateliers, has had to collaborate with external suppliers more closely than in the past as it introduces more materials like yarn and EscoVero, a type of viscose derived from of sustainably harvested wood and pulp.

A fall/winter 2022 design from Aeron, a women’s luxury brand founded in Budapest, Hungary by Eszter ron. (Courtesy)

It’s a very special knit because it’s not just that you design the silhouette or the concept, you design the fabric, the knitting technique and the thickness, etc. [our designers are] Make [two] jobs at the same time, she says.

The focus on knits is part of the push that has forced the brand to remove all polyester from its products to work with more responsible fabrics and continue to create the staple pieces the company is known for, said ron, who is also the brand’s creative director.

Its entire design team is based in Hungary, but as it seeks to hire more knitwear designers, it has set up a program that allows designers from all over the world to apply, she said.

Were going to work with different people as consultants and see what the opportunities are? said Ron.