John Varvatos on the new OTD brand and its store-focused sales strategy





In October last year, a store quietly opened in New York’s SoHo neighborhood for a brand called OTD, or On This Day.

Although it wasn’t featured in any marketing and there were no public announcements, it wasn’t long before the word is out OTD is the new label created by iconic designer John Varvatos a year after leaving his eponymous label.

Varvatos left its brand in 2020 after the company declared bankruptcy and was sold to investor Lion Capital. Now, four months after OTD’s soft launch, Varvatos said he’s finally ready to start talking about how his work at his previous brand differs. The differences aren’t just aesthetic, though OTD has a younger target demo and a more pop culture-focused look compared to John Varvatos’ rock and roll. Consider clothing inspired by Dua Lipa rather than Green Day. Commercially, the composition of the OTD team is also different from that of John Varvatos. Because we’re doing men’s, women’s and unisex, instead of just men, there’s a lot more shared responsibility within the team, Varvatos said. It’s a lot of jack-of-all-trades designers who work together on several [product] categories. Apart from a few trainees, there are not many juniors in the team. We opted for a smaller but more experienced team, and that got us off to a good start. OTD team members include John Varvatos veterans like Design Director Olexa Casanova and Digital Creative Director Kim Morrell. Indeed, launching a brand in line with a physical store is a feat that most are not capable of. Standard procedure for a new brand now is to start with online sales, build an audience, and then open stores when revenue can support it. But Varvatos said brick-and-mortar retail has been central to the company’s growth plan from the start. Just four months later, a second 4,000 square foot flagship store is being built in Los Angeles. While it’s under construction, the brand is hosting a pop-up next door. OTD’s website was launched at the same time as its store opening. Sales are direct only, online and in-store, at this time. But that could change in the future, Varvatos said. Over the next three years, the biggest and fastest growth channel for us will be brick-and-mortar retail, Varvatos said. We were looking to open 2-4 stores in the US this year and hopefully one in London next year. Lots of good real estate has opened up in the United States this year. Obviously, online retail is important, but we were very bullish on physical retail. Comparing the current climate to when he launched John Varvatos in 2000, Varvatos said brands need to launch in a completely different way. There’s so much noise and so many brands vying for attention that it pays off for brands to be hyper-focused in their marketing, he said. For example, outside of stores, OTD marketing will focus primarily on paid social media, with the first campaigns expected to hit Instagram next month. They focus on markets like New York and Los Angeles, where the target customer for OTDs is. You can’t afford to try to cover the market with your brand, Varvatos said. It’s one thing when you have an established brand, but being localized and specific is the best decision for a startup, which we are, basically. And while John Varvatos is a recognizable name, he said he won’t use his name or likeness in marketing. It’s best that OTD’s reputation is built on the strength of its product – which is priced about 20% below John Varvatos’ $85 to $975 – and not on the pedigree of its president. I have no interest in being the face of this brand, he says.

