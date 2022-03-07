Fashion
Fashion embraces the metaverse – will 15% of our wardrobe go digital?
Would you buy a digital dress? That’s the question Roksanda, in collaboration with Clearpay, asked during London Fashion Week, with the launch of a series of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) of one of their exclusive designs.
The dress, seen in real life at the finale of Roksanda’s Fall Winter 22 show, can also be purchased via Roksanda’s website as a 3D render for 25, or the NFT for 5000. The creation of the NFTs marks the Roksanda’s entry into the Metaverse. , and capitalizes on a rapidly growing market.
According to a study by Business of Fashion Insights, NFT sales amounted to $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, more than 8 times the sales of the previous quarter, which shows that the appetite for buying and ownership of digital assets is growing rapidly. Driven by a younger audience, their research showed that 72% of US consumers have accessed a virtual world in the past 12 months, with 50% of consumers expressing interest in purchasing a digital asset.
Following the unveiling of the dress, a discussion led by Imran Amed, CEO of Business of Fashion, explored how digital fashion and the metaverse will shape the future of the industry.
Associating the birth of the metaverse with the arrival of the internet, several panelists referred to the fact that fashion has been slow to seize the opportunities offered by e-commerce, which they are clearly keen to avoid this time around. .
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Digital worlds
Why would anyone be interested in buying a digital dress? Applications exist within social networks, for example being able to post a photo that shows you “wearing” a garment through the use of filters and AR (augmented reality).
However, digital fashion has the most obvious application in the gaming world, where players seek to express themselves and their personalities by purchasing digital outfits that their avatars can wear.
It’s not often that gaming platforms like Fortnite and Roblox are mentioned during a panel discussion on the future of fashion, but in fact, these platforms are the perfect example of where. where digital fashion can thrive.
They also generally have a younger consumer base – digital natives who grow up find it completely normal to spend real money on buying items that only exist in the digital realm.
This intersection of fashion and gaming is nothing new. In 2019, Louis Vuitton collaborated with Riot Games’ League of Legends. Gucci created a virtual space in Roblox in 2021. Last year, the British Fashion Council presented a fashion award for metaverse design at a virtual awards show on Roblox that had over 1.2 million interactions.
A growing market
Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council, speaking at the event, had a clear message for fashion brands around the world considering applying digital fashion to their current offering: “Don’t sit and think it’s not for me”. .
Rush envisioned that in the future, 10-15% of our wardrobes could go digital. With a $1.5 trillion global apparel market according to Statista, the outlook for digital fashion could be very promising if this prediction comes true.
While it might be hard to conceive of 10-15% of our wardrobes becoming digital items for use in the metaverse, there are several compelling reasons behind the growing interest in digital fashion.
First, with a growing understanding of the devastating impact of overproduction in the fashion industry, buying digital styles could help reduce waste and overconsumption.
Leanne Elliott Young, CEO of the Institute of Digital Fashion, also highlighted the possibilities of using digital fashion as a way for designers to get early sales reactions to new collections, before they even create the physical product.
While many brands are still struggling with production and supply chain issues due to the pandemic, digital fashion could also allow them to deliver more new ideas and exciting launches to their much larger fan base. quickly and easily than relying on garment production.
The key to digital fashion, as with all new technologies, is to create an integrated approach across all platforms, creating a uniform experience for the customer across digital and physical touchpoints. Or as Elliott Young put it “the URL and IRL should work together in unison”.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/catherineerdly/2022/03/06/fashion-embraces-the-metaversewill-15-of-our-wardrobe-become-digital/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022