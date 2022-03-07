Fashion doesn’t matter anymore: Balenciaga pays tribute to Ukrainian refugees | paris fashion week

Men and women stumbled in the snow, their heads tilted against the wind. Shivering in fragile layers, they carried their possessions in bags.

The snow was fake and Kim Kardashian watched from the front row. The flimsy diapers will cost thousands of dollars and the models wore stiletto thigh high boots. But in a week when more than a million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes, the allusion to this Balenciaga show was clear.

It was an uncomfortable watch, and veered dangerously close to using a humanitarian crisis as an aesthetic. Yet it was also, for many in the audience, a display of human and powerful empathy, an emotion rarely seen on the catwalks.

And for Balenciagas creative director Demna, it was personal. The war in Ukraine triggered the pain of a past trauma that I have carried with me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country, wrote the creator who, at the age of 12, was one of 250,000 Georgians forced from their homes by Abkhazian separatists during his country’s civil war, crossing the Caucasus Mountains with his family.

A note left on each of the 525 seats, accompanied by a T-shirt in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, said that if fashion week looks like some kind of absurdity, canceling the show would have meant surrendering to the evil that has m has already done so much harm for nearly 30 years.

That was me, the creator said backstage at the show after it ended. I saw myself, 30 years ago, a child in a shelter, not knowing if the roof was going to fall on my head. Navigating the dissonance between fashion week and war is such treacherous territory that most designers simply avoid, but Demna was emboldened by her personal story.

Models from the Balenciaga show walk in fake snow. Photography: Balenciaga

As the models paraded, the designer, who lived as a refugee in Ukraine and Moscow before settling in Düsseldorf, recited a poem in Ukrainian which he says translates to the meaning of your sons will save you.

It was an art installation. He had something nice to say, said actress Salma Hayek, wearing the blue and yellow T-shirt over her Balenciaga outfit as she waited to congratulate the designer.

Demna insisted that the fashion medium was irrelevant to the show’s message. Fashion doesn’t matter anymore. The message must be love and peace, and fashion must assume a strong position in this crisis.

Yet the context, as part of a showcase for a luxury goods house whose ultimate boss is Hayeks’ husband Francois-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, is sure to strike an offbeat note for many observers. . Balenciaga has suspended its business activities in Russia for the time being and is supporting the World Food Program operation to help people fleeing war.

When the show was scheduled six months ago, the snow scene was intended as a commentary on the climate emergency. It was about what snow could mean in the future. And by future, I mean now when there are ski resorts that don’t have snow, said Demna, who no longer uses her surname, Gvasalia. But then it took on a whole new meaning, because of the crisis we find ourselves in.

After a slow start, the fashion industry joined the sanctions against Russia. Louis Vuitton, Dior, Herms, Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Cartier and Burberry closed their Russian stores and suspended e-commerce, as did major brands Zara, which operates 502 Russian stores, and H&M.

LVMH, which has 124 stores in Russia among brands such as Vuitton and Dior, confirmed it would continue to pay its 3,500 employees there, as did Chanel, which has 17 standalone stores across Russia as well as mini-boutiques. in department stores, employing 371 people.