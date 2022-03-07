Fashion
Fashion doesn’t matter anymore: Balenciaga pays tribute to Ukrainian refugees | paris fashion week
Men and women stumbled in the snow, their heads tilted against the wind. Shivering in fragile layers, they carried their possessions in bags.
The snow was fake and Kim Kardashian watched from the front row. The flimsy diapers will cost thousands of dollars and the models wore stiletto thigh high boots. But in a week when more than a million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes, the allusion to this Balenciaga show was clear.
It was an uncomfortable watch, and veered dangerously close to using a humanitarian crisis as an aesthetic. Yet it was also, for many in the audience, a display of human and powerful empathy, an emotion rarely seen on the catwalks.
And for Balenciagas creative director Demna, it was personal. The war in Ukraine triggered the pain of a past trauma that I have carried with me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country, wrote the creator who, at the age of 12, was one of 250,000 Georgians forced from their homes by Abkhazian separatists during his country’s civil war, crossing the Caucasus Mountains with his family.
A note left on each of the 525 seats, accompanied by a T-shirt in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, said that if fashion week looks like some kind of absurdity, canceling the show would have meant surrendering to the evil that has m has already done so much harm for nearly 30 years.
That was me, the creator said backstage at the show after it ended. I saw myself, 30 years ago, a child in a shelter, not knowing if the roof was going to fall on my head. Navigating the dissonance between fashion week and war is such treacherous territory that most designers simply avoid, but Demna was emboldened by her personal story.
As the models paraded, the designer, who lived as a refugee in Ukraine and Moscow before settling in Düsseldorf, recited a poem in Ukrainian which he says translates to the meaning of your sons will save you.
It was an art installation. He had something nice to say, said actress Salma Hayek, wearing the blue and yellow T-shirt over her Balenciaga outfit as she waited to congratulate the designer.
Demna insisted that the fashion medium was irrelevant to the show’s message. Fashion doesn’t matter anymore. The message must be love and peace, and fashion must assume a strong position in this crisis.
Yet the context, as part of a showcase for a luxury goods house whose ultimate boss is Hayeks’ husband Francois-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, is sure to strike an offbeat note for many observers. . Balenciaga has suspended its business activities in Russia for the time being and is supporting the World Food Program operation to help people fleeing war.
When the show was scheduled six months ago, the snow scene was intended as a commentary on the climate emergency. It was about what snow could mean in the future. And by future, I mean now when there are ski resorts that don’t have snow, said Demna, who no longer uses her surname, Gvasalia. But then it took on a whole new meaning, because of the crisis we find ourselves in.
After a slow start, the fashion industry joined the sanctions against Russia. Louis Vuitton, Dior, Herms, Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Cartier and Burberry closed their Russian stores and suspended e-commerce, as did major brands Zara, which operates 502 Russian stores, and H&M.
LVMH, which has 124 stores in Russia among brands such as Vuitton and Dior, confirmed it would continue to pay its 3,500 employees there, as did Chanel, which has 17 standalone stores across Russia as well as mini-boutiques. in department stores, employing 371 people.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2022/mar/06/fashion-doesnt-matter-now-balenciaga-show-pays-tribute-to-ukraines-refugees
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022