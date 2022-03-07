What It Costs To Charter The World’s Largest Charter Yacht For A Week





Take a look at The Flying Fox in the @saltcharter video above We would all like to sip champagne and swim in crystal clear waters for a week. Unfortunately, at around $48,000 a pop, the swanning super yacht isn’t a realistic vacation aspiration for most. And that’s just for a “normal” charter yacht. What about the world’s largest yacht for charter? Enter: The Flying Fox. The Flying Fox is the largest charter yacht in the world and also the most expensive. It costs 3 million euros (4,513,035 AUD) per week to charter. Before you say, “get f*cked”, though, take a look at The Flying Fox’s features (@saltcharter the video shows it well). The Flying Fox is 136 meters long and every millimeter is tailor-made. The Flying Fox is available for charter through superyacht specialists Imperial. Image Credit: Boat International Imperial speaks of its “curvy and extraordinary exterior design” and its “dove gray hull” and “22.5m beam” which ensure a super comfortable living space, which is also quite unique. The Flying Fox can accommodate up to 25 guests, spread across 11 cabins, all of which have private terraces with sea views. There’s also a cinema (and a crew of 55) on board. The main deck pool is 12 meters long and looks more like something one would expect to see on a cruise ship rather than a superyacht. The Flying Fox also has a 400 square meter spa on 2 floors. The Flying Fox was built in 2019 and has a maximum speed of 20 knots (and a cruising speed of 17 knots). “Toys” include 3 jetskis, 4 seabobs, 4 poseidon rebreathers, 1 zapata flyboard, 3 e-foils, 1 RVIK 3 awake, inventory of professional kites (and instructors), stand up paddle boards, kayaks , water skis and towable inflatable structures. It was rumored that Jeff Bezos owned it a few years ago. But it turns out he’s building his own (and tearing down Dutch bridges to do so in the process). Some things should just remain a mystery, I guess… Read more

