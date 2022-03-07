Fashion
Spring Fashion on Campus – The DePaulia
As winter coats return to the closet and temperatures melt, spring fashions take center stage. This season invites styles of all trends, a refreshing mix of colors and clothes of all lengths.
For those unaccustomed to Chicago’s erratic weather, spring can often feel like a chore, especially when you’re bundled up one day and can go sleeveless the next.
Yet, as fabulous as the versatility of springs is, allowing layers to combat the final cold and inviting individuals to cut back and flaunt lighter pieces dressing for March, April and May isn’t always a walk in the park. in the park.
One of Lily Baker’s favorite aspects of freshman fashion is its flexibility.
“I’m slowly learning that I don’t have to follow fashion rules and can just wear what I want, when I want, which has been so much fun!” said Baker. “The creativity that goes into creating a good outfit always makes me so happy, especially when I see other people wearing outfits that would be considered weird or weird, those are my favorite outfits!”
Social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have made general trends and styles much more accessible in recent years. TikTok, in particular, has made the daunting world of fashion accessible to many inspiring trendsetters.
“I was never really into fashion until 2020 actually, I used to have atrocious fashion and sometimes I still feel like I still have it,” Baker said. I decided during quarantine in 2020 that I wanted to improve my fashion sense and slowly started working towards a style that I really love, although it changes all the time.
In addition to shattering the notion of access control that often surrounds elite industries, TikTok has invited many to find inspiration amid its hashtag, with “#fashiontok” boasting over 3 billion total views, allowing everyone to find their muse.
“I get a lot of inspiration from social media, like TikTok, Pinterest or even other people’s Instagrams,” Baker said. I see someone wearing something a certain way, or a color combination or something and I think it looks cool and I try to emulate that in my own clothes.
Spring fashion, in particular, invites individuals to step out of their comfort zone and experiment with bright colors and lush patterns. Freshman Lilly Groth thinks it’s important to recognize the changing seasons through fashion, even if it’s as small as cashing in the winter coat for a sweatshirt.
“Spring is always associated with new beginnings due to warmer weather and everything around us in full bloom,” Groth said. In this way, I like that spring is the time for us to start changing the length and cut of clothes, showing more skin instead of covering up for winter and playing with colors.
Senior Hannah Lau, president of DePaul’s Fashion Society — a club focused on getting members involved in Chicago-wide fashion and business events — expresses similar sentiments.
“Although the winter lasts a bit in Chicago, once the snow melts and the rain comes, we can finally see rainbows at the end of the road,” Lau said. Rather than layering, you can throw on the fun t-shirt and jeans/sneaker combo and step out of the house because it’s finally warm. For me, I still wear boots but now with skirts without tights and dresses.
Style trends in spring can define the fashion of any given year. Lau has high hopes for what she would like to see in this season’s looks.
“I feel like flowers are always fun to see in the spring,” she says. “It’s just cool to see how it changes every year. Small or big flowers, they just remind me of happiness. I wish also that bright colors dominate my train ride or stroll through the streets of the Loop.
As for the fashion industry, Lau wants a return to sentimentality.
Another trend I want to see executed this year is nostalgia, or what people have said as Y2K. Some examples are like Heaven by Marc Jacobs, the recent S/S 22 (Butterfly top) by Blumarine, and Miu Miu.
As spring slowly arrives, it’s important to celebrate both fashion and the individuals who strive to make their statements come true. Basically, fashion, whatever the season, is a hobby that anyone can adopt, regardless of age, gender or profession; it is an act of expression, not a restriction of limits or expectations.
Sources
2/ https://depauliaonline.com/57154/artslife/spring-fashion-on-campus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022