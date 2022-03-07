Spring Fashion on Campus – The DePaulia

As winter coats return to the closet and temperatures melt, spring fashions take center stage. This season invites styles of all trends, a refreshing mix of colors and clothes of all lengths.

For those unaccustomed to Chicago’s erratic weather, spring can often feel like a chore, especially when you’re bundled up one day and can go sleeveless the next.

Yet, as fabulous as the versatility of springs is, allowing layers to combat the final cold and inviting individuals to cut back and flaunt lighter pieces dressing for March, April and May isn’t always a walk in the park. in the park.

One of Lily Baker’s favorite aspects of freshman fashion is its flexibility.

“I’m slowly learning that I don’t have to follow fashion rules and can just wear what I want, when I want, which has been so much fun!” said Baker. “The creativity that goes into creating a good outfit always makes me so happy, especially when I see other people wearing outfits that would be considered weird or weird, those are my favorite outfits!”

Social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have made general trends and styles much more accessible in recent years. TikTok, in particular, has made the daunting world of fashion accessible to many inspiring trendsetters.

“I was never really into fashion until 2020 actually, I used to have atrocious fashion and sometimes I still feel like I still have it,” Baker said. I decided during quarantine in 2020 that I wanted to improve my fashion sense and slowly started working towards a style that I really love, although it changes all the time.

In addition to shattering the notion of access control that often surrounds elite industries, TikTok has invited many to find inspiration amid its hashtag, with “#fashiontok” boasting over 3 billion total views, allowing everyone to find their muse.

“I get a lot of inspiration from social media, like TikTok, Pinterest or even other people’s Instagrams,” Baker said. I see someone wearing something a certain way, or a color combination or something and I think it looks cool and I try to emulate that in my own clothes.

Spring fashion, in particular, invites individuals to step out of their comfort zone and experiment with bright colors and lush patterns. Freshman Lilly Groth thinks it’s important to recognize the changing seasons through fashion, even if it’s as small as cashing in the winter coat for a sweatshirt.

“Spring is always associated with new beginnings due to warmer weather and everything around us in full bloom,” Groth said. In this way, I like that spring is the time for us to start changing the length and cut of clothes, showing more skin instead of covering up for winter and playing with colors.

Senior Hannah Lau, president of DePaul’s Fashion Society — a club focused on getting members involved in Chicago-wide fashion and business events — expresses similar sentiments.

“Although the winter lasts a bit in Chicago, once the snow melts and the rain comes, we can finally see rainbows at the end of the road,” Lau said. Rather than layering, you can throw on the fun t-shirt and jeans/sneaker combo and step out of the house because it’s finally warm. For me, I still wear boots but now with skirts without tights and dresses.

Style trends in spring can define the fashion of any given year. Lau has high hopes for what she would like to see in this season’s looks.

“I feel like flowers are always fun to see in the spring,” she says. “It’s just cool to see how it changes every year. Small or big flowers, they just remind me of happiness. I wish also that bright colors dominate my train ride or stroll through the streets of the Loop.

As for the fashion industry, Lau wants a return to sentimentality.

Another trend I want to see executed this year is nostalgia, or what people have said as Y2K. Some examples are like Heaven by Marc Jacobs, the recent S/S 22 (Butterfly top) by Blumarine, and Miu Miu.

As spring slowly arrives, it’s important to celebrate both fashion and the individuals who strive to make their statements come true. Basically, fashion, whatever the season, is a hobby that anyone can adopt, regardless of age, gender or profession; it is an act of expression, not a restriction of limits or expectations.