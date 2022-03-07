Fashion
The problem with Shein and Fast Fashion Crochet – The Sunflower
Shein is a clothing company based in Nanjing, China. He is widely known for his affordable clothing and targeted promotion towards young women on social media. But, like all clothing companies, Shein has its issues.
According to an article by Eco-stylist.com, Shein is the very definition of fast fashion.
According to the Oxford Dictionary, fast fashion is defined as inexpensive clothing produced quickly by mass-market retailers in response to the latest trends.
Shein has been accused of exploiting workers for their products and stealing other brands.
According to an article from Dazed.com, Shein often robs designers and they either sell the exact same product at a cheaper cost or they change a little thing about the design and sell it. Most of the time, Shein targets small independent creators.
Because Shein is a big retailer, these designers feel like they can’t keep up.
Shein is also one of the biggest crochet brands in fast fashion. Shein offers a wide variety of crochet products sold at very low prices. These coins usually range between $3 and $15.
The hook cannot be made by machines. It can only be done by hand and from experience as a self-taught knitter and crocheter, it is very time-consuming. Especially when it comes to making garments such as halter tops and sweaters.
Many small craft businesses sell knitted and crocheted items in the $15-200 range on sites like Depop and Etsy, depending on the product.
According to CNN Style, overseas garment workers are paid 18 cents for a $33 shirt they made.
Think about it, if garment workers are only paid 18 cents for a $33 shirt they made, they’ll probably get next to nothing for a garment that’s priced between $3 and $15 and usually takes hours, even days, to make.
If people continue to buy crochet clothes from Shein, it encourages Shein to rob small designers and exploit their workers.
If you want a handmade garment, support small businesses here in Wichita such as Swiss Pointe Designs and Scrunchie Bunnie. You can also learn how to make your own clothes by buying patterns from small businesses or you can use free written patterns and tutorials on YouTube and learn how to make them yourself.
Sources
https://thesunflower.com/61425/opinion/opinion-the-problem-with-shein-and-fast-fashion-crochet/
