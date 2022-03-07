Multi-trillion dollar fashion industry halts sales in Russia, including Australian brands

With the rapidly deteriorating war in Ukraine, pension funds and mining companies withdrew their investments from Russia. But there’s another $3 trillion global industry also facing public pressure: fashion.

Key points: Major global brands temporarily close stores in Russia and halt online sales

Major global brands temporarily close stores in Russia and halt online sales The few Australian brands tied to the market do much the same

The few Australian brands tied to the market do much the same Luxury brands are under pressure to stop selling to wealthy oligarchs

Several of the world’s biggest clothing companies have temporarily closed stores in Moscow, including Nike, Mango and H&M.

“H&M Group is deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine and stands with all those who are suffering,” H&M Group said in a statement.

Global fast fashion website Asos is also halting online sales and deliveries in Russia.

“Against the backdrop of the continuing war, Asos has decided that it is neither practical nor fair to continue to do business in Russia,” the British company said in a statement.

Another US conglomerate, TJX Cos, is selling its 25% stake in Russian discount clothing retailer Familia, which has 400 stores across Russia.

This could suffer a loss, as the value of the Russian currency plunges.

Luxury brands favored by wealthy oligarchs have also been under pressure to close Russian stores, with Bulgari even told Bloomberg it saw a surge in sales there as locals tried to hoard their wealth in watches and jewelry.

Richemont and LVMH are among the biggest luxury companies that have now announced they are shutting down operations there.

Does Australian fashion have ties to Russia?

Like much of the Australian economy, the local fashion industry’s exposure to Russia is relatively minimal.

However, several well-known names have already sold stock there to retailers, including high-end fashion brand Zimmermann and iconic shoe brands RM Williams and Blundstone.

So they have products for sale on Russian sites.

Australian boot brand Blundstone has a distributor in Russia. ( Source: Blundstone.Ru )

Blundstone, an Australian-owned company based in Tasmania, even has a Russian Instagram account and local website. This is after I struck a distribution deal with a company some time ago.

Blundstone co-CEO Adam Blake told ABC News that the company “does indeed sell a very small number of boots through a distributor in Russia.”

“Sales represent something less than 0.1% of our global business, so it’s not a high priority market for us,” he said.

“We have a legal contract in place with the distributor, which will influence our thinking about future arrangements.

“In the short term, the distributor cannot be prevented from selling or marketing the product that he has legally acquired.

“We held a delivery of product that was to be sent to the distributor and the product will be sent to other customers instead.”

Zimmermann, a Sydney-based high-end womenswear brand, did not respond to questions about the terms of its deals with Russian retailers.

“Given the invasion of Ukraine and trade sanctions imposed by the international community, Zimmermann has suspended sales to Russia until further notice,” a company spokesperson said.

Australian fashion brand Zimmermann sells clothes on Russian websites. ( Source: GrandBoutique.Ru )

Meanwhile, RM Williams told ABC News he hasn’t sold shares to Russian entities since 2019.

“RM Williams does not currently sell products in the Russian Federation, either directly to customers or indirectly through wholesale partners or distributors,” an RM Williams spokesperson said.

The Australian company has also approached European retailers with a request not to sell its signature leather boots in Russia.

“We are also taking additional steps to ensure that our products are not supplied by third parties to customers in Russia.”

RM Williams was founded in Australia, but for many years belonged to global luxury company LVMH.

Last year it was brought back to Australia in a purchase by Tattarang, which is 100% owned by Andrew Forrest.

This is the same Australian mining magnate who said he would withdraw his planned renewable energy investments in Russia.

“We’ve been trying to work with Russia for a while, we’ve made it clear that you have no excuse to go and invade another country,” he told ABC News last week.

Is there anything to be gained from a ban on “immaterial” fashion?

Patty Huntington is an Australian fashion reporter for Harper’s Bazaar and the national correspondent for the global fashion bible, Women’s Wear Daily.

She said some big companies like H&Md have a big financial stake in Russia, but for many divesting there wouldn’t be an economic barrier.

“It’s not that big [a market]as it was, but it smells totally bad about it. It’s an easy thing to cut, isn’t it?” she said.

“Some of that is probably a signal of virtue, but I think a lot of them are probably quite genuine.

“It’s like someone going to a protest and putting up a plaque.”

She says Australian brands are in a tough spot if they face backlash over selling products in Russia because their stock has already sold out in the market.

Many major luxury brands with stores or consignment retailers in Russia are closing stores. ( Compass: Heru Sri Kumoro )

Looking specifically at the luxury sector, a new report from Morgan Stanley in response to shareholder concerns noted that the value of the Russian market for high-end brands had declined and was “today relatively intangible”.

“For groups like LVMH and Kering, Russians now account for around 1% of global sales,” he noted.

“For none of the companies covered by our coverage, Russians accounted for more than 3% of sales.”

As the crisis intensified and the ruble plunged, there were global reports that some sales were skyrocketing at high-end stores still open in Russia, as Russians sought to store their wealth in luxury items. luxury.

“It shows that fashion is not frivolous,” Ms Huntington said.

“You can store your money in gold. Or put it in a quarter million dollar purse or watch, which will have a very high resale value.”

Just a few days ago, many luxury brands kept their stores open in Russia. However, over the weekend, many gave in to public pressure.

Bag maker Birkin Hermès and owner of Cartier Richemont were the first companies to announce such initiatives, followed by LVMH, Kering and Chanel.

LVMH’s move will see it close 124 stores in Russia, including Bulgari, which made global headlines when its boss claimed sales there had increased amid the dispute.

Many luxury brands have said they will continue to pay store staff salaries.

Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group, which owns high-end watch and jewelry brands including Harry Winston, said it would continue operations in Russia but was suspending exports to the country “due to the overall difficult situation “.

“Meanwhile, e-commerce players such as Farfetch, MyTheresa and Net-A-Porter and even DHL and FedEx are also halting shipments to Russia,” Ms Huntington said.

“Which I guess answers the question: why couldn’t Russians just order luxury brands online?

“It’s starting to look like an industry-wide boycott or blackball, but I guess we’re waiting to see.”

She said brands would face a bigger dilemma if the instability spilled over to China, which is now the luxury fashion industry’s biggest market.

Investment bank Jefferies estimates that Russians account for about $9 billion in annual luxury goods sales, or about 9% of the Chinese market’s value.

Economic conditions could make trading difficult anyway

Whether global fashion decides to pull out of Russia completely or not, economic conditions can decide.

Blundstone’s Adam Blake said many factors were changing rapidly for many manufacturers selling their products in the marketplace, including access to financial institutions, insurance and shipping.

“Our priority is to continue to assess the situation and resolve issues with our distributor,” he said.

“However, it’s likely to be a moot point as to what we might decide to do after that.