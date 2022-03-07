Connect with us

Multi-trillion dollar fashion industry halts sales in Russia, including Australian brands

3 days ago

With the rapidly deteriorating war in Ukraine, pension funds and mining companies withdrew their investments from Russia. But there’s another $3 trillion global industry also facing public pressure: fashion.

Several of the world’s biggest clothing companies have temporarily closed stores in Moscow, including Nike, Mango and H&M.

“H&M Group is deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine and stands with all those who are suffering,” H&M Group said in a statement.

Global fast fashion website Asos is also halting online sales and deliveries in Russia.

Another US conglomerate, TJX Cos, is selling its 25% stake in Russian discount clothing retailer Familia, which has 400 stores across Russia.

This could suffer a loss, as the value of the Russian currency plunges.

Luxury brands favored by wealthy oligarchs have also been under pressure to close Russian stores, with Bulgari even told Bloomberg it saw a surge in sales there as locals tried to hoard their wealth in watches and jewelry.

Richemont and LVMH are among the biggest luxury companies that have now announced they are shutting down operations there.

Does Australian fashion have ties to Russia?

Like much of the Australian economy, the local fashion industry’s exposure to Russia is relatively minimal.

However, several well-known names have already sold stock there to retailers, including high-end fashion brand Zimmermann and iconic shoe brands RM Williams and Blundstone.

So they have products for sale on Russian sites.

a photo of a boot on a ruble sales site
Australian boot brand Blundstone has a distributor in Russia.(Source: Blundstone.Ru)

Blundstone, an Australian-owned company based in Tasmania, even has a Russian Instagram account and local website. This is after I struck a distribution deal with a company some time ago.

Blundstone co-CEO Adam Blake told ABC News that the company “does indeed sell a very small number of boots through a distributor in Russia.”

“Sales represent something less than 0.1% of our global business, so it’s not a high priority market for us,” he said.

“We have a legal contract in place with the distributor, which will influence our thinking about future arrangements.

“In the short term, the distributor cannot be prevented from selling or marketing the product that he has legally acquired.

Zimmermann, a Sydney-based high-end womenswear brand, did not respond to questions about the terms of its deals with Russian retailers.

“Given the invasion of Ukraine and trade sanctions imposed by the international community, Zimmermann has suspended sales to Russia until further notice,” a company spokesperson said.

a photo of a dress on a ruble sales site
Australian fashion brand Zimmermann sells clothes on Russian websites.(Source: GrandBoutique.Ru)

Meanwhile, RM Williams told ABC News he hasn’t sold shares to Russian entities since 2019.

“RM Williams does not currently sell products in the Russian Federation, either directly to customers or indirectly through wholesale partners or distributors,” an RM Williams spokesperson said.

The Australian company has also approached European retailers with a request not to sell its signature leather boots in Russia.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-03-07/zimmermann-blundstone-russia-ukraine-fashion-trade/100881028

