Fashion
How fashion brands are helping tackle the crisis in Ukraine
The crisis in Ukraine has prompted some of the world’s most famous fashion brands to do their part to support innocent people in the Eastern European country, who have been pushed into a war by a belligerent neighbour.
Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, single-handedly triggering a catastrophe in Europe not seen since World War II.
As each day passes in a war that could have been avoided, the resilience of the Ukrainian people, in the face of a much larger, ruthless enemy, is indeed inspiring.
At the same time, it is heartbreaking to see innocent Ukrainians fleeing their homes and simply trying to stay alive as Russian forces continue to shell Ukrainian cities. The long lines of refugees on Ukraine’s western border with countries like Poland and Romania bear witness to the devastation created by Putin.
Support for the Ukrainian people from global fashion brands
Most of the world has come together in support of the Ukrainian people led by the country’s heroic leader, President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Geopolitically, a wave of sanctions against Russia, diplomatic support against Russia from European nations known for their historical neutrality, and military aid from pacifist countries are just some of the many ways nations have come together. behind Ukraine.
Several leading humanitarian organizations raise funds to help refugees, especially children, women and the elderly, who are the most affected by any conflict. These include the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Medical Corps and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, which are helping the Ukrainian people on the ground.
Global luxury fashion brands have also volunteered to help. Aware of their undeniable responsibility to support the rights of the Ukrainian people, several major brands and independent labels have announced their intention to donate to the Ukrainian cause.
To dry
Kering, the French luxury group that owns brands like Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Gucci among others, announced on March 2 that it was making a significant donation to support displaced refugees from Ukraine.
“In order to contribute to humanitarian efforts to help and support Ukrainian refugees, Kering will make a significant donation to UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency. We hope for a peaceful resolution to this conflict,” the company announced on Instagram in a post with an image spelling the word Peace in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Kerings brands themselves make a significant contribution to the humanitarian effort.
Balenciaga
While Gucci donated $500,000 to UNHCR as part of its Chime for Change initiative, Balenciaga contributed to the World Food Program (WFP). The luxury brand of Spanish origin based in Paris has deleted all its messages on its official instagram handle and fly a single Ukrainian flag.
We stand for peace and donated to the WFP to support the first humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees. We will open our platforms in the coming days to report and relay information around the situation in Ukraine, reads Balenciaga’s only post.
The brand also encourages its more than 12 million followers to donate to WFP via the link in their bio.
OTB
Like Kering, Only The Brave Foundation, the non-profit arm of fashion conglomerate group OTB, also helps the people of Ukraine.
The non-profit organization announced on its official Instagram page that it will provide first direct economic support to families on the run to help them meet the most urgent needs.
The group is extending its support to UNHCR to help more than 600,000 Ukrainians who have crossed borders to the safety of neighboring countries and others who have been displaced.
OTB Group owns fashion brands like Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor & Rolf, Amiri, Jil Sande and companies like Staff International and Brave Kid in addition to Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, the non-profit organization behind Milan Fashion Week.
Aeyd
Several independent fashion brands from across Europe and beyond have also lent their support to the Ukrainian people.
Among them is the German shoe brand Aeyd. The Berlin-based company said it would donate 30% of its net profits from the previous weekend to Aktion Deutschland Hilft, a network of 20 organizations helping the people of Ukraine.
On March 2, New York-based clothing brand Collina Strad announced that it would donate all of its sales for the week to the charity United Help Ukraine, which helps people with essential medical supplies.
Cressida Jamieson
London-based designer Cressida Jamieson sells specially created t-shirts with a Choose Loveheart in Ukrainian colors to support the Ukrainian people. Jamieson said all proceeds will go to charity.
With your donations, @chooselove will support projects (that meet their criteria) that provide lifesaving aid and services to those still in the country or fleeing, including: emergency medical care, food, shelter, clothing, legal support, support for the LGBTQIA+ community and mental health support, reads the announcement on Instagram.
Studio Cawley
UK-based Cawley Studio raises funds for Ukraine by Ella vest raffle. In a March 2 post, the brand said it had raised GBP 4,500 (USD 6,300) for the British Red Cross – Ukraine Crisis Appeal. The mark indicates that each entry is £10 and entries can be made multiple times.
Heliot Emile
Heliot Emil, the Danish menswear brand, is donating 100% of pre-order profits from its AW22 collection to humanitarian aid for Ukraine through UNICEF. Her AW22 collection will be presented during Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2022.
Studio Fred Rigby
Fred Rigby Studio, the furniture maker from London, will donate 10% of all profits from Raindrop sales for the month to the British Red Cross for its fundraising in Ukraine. Raindrop is the collection of coffee tables and side tables made by Rigby Studio.
Chylak
Chylak is a bag manufacturer from Warsaw, Poland. As we know, Poland shares a border with Ukraine and is actively hosting a large number of refugees fleeing the devastation.
Chylak donated all of his profits over the weekend to various Polish charities supporting refugees, including Polish Humanitarian Aid, Polish Center for International Aid, Rescue Foundation and UNICEF. The brand was able to donate 10,000 euros (11,100 USD).
The money will be used to bring humanitarian aid to Ukraine and support refugees seeking shelter in Poland, Chylak said in an Instagram post on March 1.
handling
The Parisian brand Elleme has set aside some of its products to raise funds for the Ukrainian cause. The brand claims that 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the products will go to humanitarian aid for Ukraine via UNICEF.
Let us unite to help those affected by this war. We can understand that everyone feels helpless watching this tragedy unfold. However, we can join forces and make a contribution together for those who can, or just spread the word to raise awareness in hopes of stopping this war. Any amount can make a difference! reads the post on their Instagram post, which features a photo of a young girl standing inside a destroyed building.
The Flowers Studio
In a post on its Instagram, Les Fleurs Studio, an upcycling brand based in Madrid, Spain, announced that it will donate the proceeds of its sales for a week to the association Razom for Ukraine, which supports democracy and progress for the country. Razom’s social media pages for Ukraine have relentlessly demanded a no-fly zone over Ukraine, urging people around the world to support Ukrainians and share stories of both the attacks brutal Russian forces on Ukrainian soil and the courageous resistance of the peoples to them.
At Alice’s auction
Many independent brands have come together for an online auction organized from March 5-6 by tableware manufacturer By Alice to help people in the Ukraine crisis. Brands include Matilda Goad, Straw, Polkra and Hesper Fox. Up to 100 lots will be available for auction with all proceeds going to Choose Love for their Ukraine crisis fundraiser.
Albie & Pearl
Albie & Pearl is a vintage homewares brand that announced on March 2 that it would donate 15% of next weekend’s sales to Choose Love to bolster its work in the Ukraine crisis.
(Main and featured images: Damien Meyer/AFP)
Sources
2/ https://www.augustman.com/my/style/fashion/fashion-brands-helping-with-crisis-in-ukraine/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022