Fashion
TikToks 2022 fashion trends reinforce the mighty reign of maximalisms
The trend cycle has always been a dynamic, ever-moving creature, but recently it has become a whole new beast. With the speed with which fashion generates an oversaturated market, the very concept of trend has become ambiguous and confusing. (Is a trend a color? A particular item of clothing? A collective atmosphere? All the foregoing?). Social media, especially Tiktok, is democratizing fashion and transforming the platforms’ savvy creators into industry-leading forces. To make sense of what’s to come in 2022, TZR tapped three TikTok fashion trend forecasters for their aesthetic predictions and insight.
Mandy Lee (@oldloserinbrooklyn) says the anti-minimal fashion phenomenon will continue to be fruitful throughout the year, spawning more niche subsets of aesthetics. [Maximalism,] however you define it, can swing in very extreme ways, Lee tells TZR on Zoom, equating aesthetics with a sartorial liberation mindset that exists on a spectrum. Sometimes people will go all the way and then bring it back later, or sometimes they won’t because this is their personal style, she proposes. Some enjoy the high saturation and outrageous silhouettes, while others partake in the bold aesthetic via superfluous layering and subtle statement pieces that depend on the individual, she says. At its core, however, Lee says maximalism is about giving people permission to wear whatever they want.
Subversion will also be an integral part of this year, says Agus Panzoni (@thealgorythm). 2022 will be all about innovation, rebellion and breaking fashion convention, she says. Elements of alternative subcultures like punk, emo and goth will be reinterpreted through blurred lines and a mix-and-match aesthetic. Ready for more? Below, TikTok trend forecasters share the 2022 trends they expect to support and offer tips on how to wear upcoming looks.
Before Apocalypse
One of the variants of maximalism that Lee has on his radar is what the trend forecaster calls Before Apocalypse. Continuing the trend of subversive basics, the end of the world aesthetic is characterized by asymmetry, deconstruction, non-formal layering and a muted, sooty color palette. Those who partake in the apocalyptic aesthetic often lean into the I Just Narrowly Escaped a Zombie Attack look while also wearing the wrong clothes: sticking their arms through the neck holes of a top, transforming a long skirt in a dress or turn a piece inside out, repositioning the garment again.
Lee credits grunge god Rick Owens and the avant-garde spirit of Maison Margiela with heavily influencing the trend, and cites balaclavas, distressed knits and multi-pocketed accessories reminiscent of an emergency bag from the end. of the world to be emblematic of the look.
Space-age inspired futurism
We welcome the new space age, and advances in space tourism have brought new hope for the future. I believe this will inspire a new wave of futuristic designs, says Panzoni. We’ll see designers exploring new materials and silhouettes, akin to the space age of the 1960s. This time around, however, I expect to see innovation focusing on biodegradability and modularity, she predicts.
Citing LYST Current Year Trend Report, Panzoni says the retrofuturistic trend is an evolution of the resurgence of 60s mods from the 2021s that allows the modern individual to celebrate newness, innovation and the unknown. The trend forecaster hails the Spring/Summer 2022 collections from Loewe, Mugler and Chet Lo for championing style.
Abercrombie Core
Alyssa Mosley, fashion contributor on TikTok (@cherryemojixo,) has an eye on Abercrombie-core. As the trend cycle shifts from the early 2000s to the late 2000s, it enters the era of peak Abercrombie/Hollister consumption, she tells TZR over the phone. As a result, people are ditching their very shiny and flashy Y2K staples for the more understated and grounded styles of the past few years. Watch how UGG boots are one of the most sought after items of 2022; A study of Clothes2Order found that Mini Uggs, in particular, were the fastest growing fashion trend on TikToks, with a remarkable +8233.33% increase in Google search demand over six months.
Mosley also references the Miu Mius Spring/Summer 2022 show (macro-viral, micro-miniskirt, anyone?) and the wired headphones tech accessory trend to signal Abercrombie-core’s steady procession into the stratosphere. . She also points out that the trend also has deep ties to thrift, as authentic relics from the 2010s are easily circulating on the resale market. This trend will be huge, especially on sites like Depop. I already see Hollister and Abercrombies sweaters and cable knit t-shirts selling for more than they did in the late 2000s, says Mosley.
Clown-Core
For a more garish take on maximalism, allow Lee to introduce you to clown-core, a niche trend defined by bright colors and exaggerated volume. The trend forecaster admits that she herself loves the jester-inspired look because it represents what she sees as an integral maximalist value: joy. I like seeing people in big, exaggerated colors, not being afraid of volume and crazy silhouettes, and just having fun, she says.
The circus-centric trend is inherently childish, but that doesn’t mean it’s lost the sophistication. Lee credits Ganni for long championing the sartorial aesthetic with Scandi’s oversized collars and playful prints. She also urges you to consider more subtle harlequin-inspired prints, such as diamonds and multicolored stripes, as a way to tap into the whimsical nature of the clown core without tipping into costume territory.
Sculptural styling
The most exciting theme of 2022 is the rise of what I’ve called sculptural style. It’s a seamless practice that turns stylists into designers through creative positioning, layering and wrapping, which Panzoni shares with TZR. The sculptural style interrogates fashion silhouettes by creating new styles and use your body as a canvas, she explains. Easy-to-handle decorative pieces like gloves, leggings and tights are essential to the look and Panzoni also invites you to consider the dress-over-trousers trend.
The sculptural style is the basis of the Avant Apocalypse trend invented by [Lee,] but I suspect we’ll see people adapting it to their own aesthetic (meaning it doesn’t have to be apocalyptic), says Panzoni. It comes in response to the ubiquity of fast fashion creations, offering style enthusiasts an exclusive alternative. This shift has the potential to change what we think of as clothing!
