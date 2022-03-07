Kim Kardashian wears duct tape at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week





There is no slowing down in the sartorial ascent of Kim Kardashian. Making waves at Paris Fashion Weekthe 41-year-old has proven (again!) that she looks great in anything, even wrapped neck-to-toe in duct tape. Spotted overnight during Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2022-23 show for Paris Fashion Week, she was artfully wrapped in yellow and black duct tape, printed with the Balenciaga logo, the look accentuating her characteristic curves while attracting the attention of the whole world on the parade which profited from it. highlight the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. READ MORE: Stylish stars spotted front row at Paris Fashion Week Taking to Instagram to share her “preparing” process, Kim is seen perched on a chair as a team of people carefully wrap her skintight black Balenciaga suit in the designer’s packing tape. Even Balenciaga heels and Kim’s hourglass-shaped handbag couldn’t escape a recording. If it looks like Kim was wrapped in duct tape, that’s because she did. (Instagram) In one instagram storyBalenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia explained how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered the trauma of his own experience as a refugee from the Georgian Civil War and why it’s important to pay tribute to the Ukraine through its parade. The seats of the show, organized at the Bourget exhibition center in Paris, were covered with the Ukrainian flag. “That’s why working on this show this week has been so incredibly difficult for me. Because in times like these, fashion loses its relevance and its true right to exist. Fashion week feels like kind of nonsense. I thought for a moment about canceling the show that my team and I worked hard on and that we were all looking forward to. But then I realized that canceling this show would mean giving in, surrendering to the evil that has already hurt me so much for almost 30 years. I have decided that I can no longer sacrifice parts of me to this senseless, heartless ego war.” he wrote via Balenciaga. “This show needs no explanation. It’s a dedication to fearlessness, resistance and the victory of love and peace.” Also present, Salma Hayek in a blue and yellow dress. The actress boldly displays her support for Ukraine in the colors of its national flag. While Kim’s unconventional look may seem “uncomfortable” or a clever take for headlines straight from Kris Jenner’s playbook to distract viewers from the noise of her ex, Kanye West, you can’t deny the power that her latest look has spotlighting a runway a fashion show that might otherwise only have been obsessed with the fashion world. Kim Kardashian West’s Most Impressive Style Moments

