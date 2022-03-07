Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock keep it casual, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 ACM Awards | Gallery





By the editors of Wonderwall.com

7:00 a.m. PST, March 6, 2022 _ On March 7, 2022, the Academy of Country Music will honor the biggest names in the genre. In honor of the return of the show which this year is hosted by Dolly Parton, Wonderwall.com takes a look back 20 years ago at the 2002 ACM Awards. Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson, who were then newly engaged, walked the mismatched ACM Awards red carpet. He wore low-rise baggy jeans with a white tank top accessorized with a large cross pendant, chunky belt buckle and his signature fedora. Pam opted for a skin-baring blue mini dress with a high slit. She wore her hair heavily teased with dark eye makeup and carried a small silver handbag to match her heeled sandals. Keep reading to see more big night looks, including a few more from Reba 20 years ago RELATED: Pamela Anderson’s Craziest, Weirdest & Sexiest Fashion Moments _ Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Sara Evans gave off a major pop star vibe with her shiny, futuristic halter top and heavily beaded pink pants with white and purple flowers at the 2002 ACM Awards. _ Big change! Sara Evans changed to a white pinstripe suit with a low-cut black blouse when she performed on TV. _ Singer Deana Carter looked effortlessly chic in a cropped white dress with spaghetti straps and fringed heels. _ Lolita Davidovich was feeling the blues as she walked the red carpet on May 22, 2002. The actress wore matching baby blue pants with blue-tinted sunglasses. _ That night, four-time nominee Tim McGraw performed in his classic black cowboy hat and jeans, but mixed things up with a wild print and a partially sheer button-up shirt. _ Faith Hill looked stunning in a long-sleeved black dress with a lace mini skirt at the 2002 show where she supported her husband, Tim McGraw, who lost in all four categories he was nominated for that year. _ LeAnn Rimes looked stunning in a watermelon-colored dress with a plunging neckline. _ Martina McBride, who won Best Singer that year, walked the red carpet in a timeless black dress with floral appliques accessorized with silver jewelry and metallic heeled sandals. _ Martina McBride showed off her award backstage in a different look, a plunging pink dress she also wore when she performed on stage that night. _ Reba McEntire changed several times during the night, including in this blue sequin bodycon dress with spaghetti straps and delicate silver jewelry. _ Reba McEntire loved her blue dress so much that she basically replicated it with this black dress, which featured an asymmetrical hemline that showed off her heeled sandals. _ Percussionist and singer Sheila E. went bold for the 2002 ACM Awards, held in Universal City, Calif., in a short lime green strapless dress with a sheer jacket over the top. _ Ronnie Milsap attended the 2002 ACM Awards in a black suit with a shiny purple satin shirt and matching tie paired with wraparound sunglasses. _ Nancy O’Dell looked bright and summery in an electric blue one-sleeve dress at the May awards show. _ Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus coordinated their outfits in 2002. Gary and Jay opted for camouflage while Joe Don leaned into the look with an army green t-shirt and leather jacket cream in color. _ Carolyn Dawn Johnson, who won Best New Female Singer in 2002, added pizzazz to her LBD with wide fringe at the hem and chain sleeve. _ Heidi Newfield embraced the glitz in a pale gold halter-style dress covered in silver fringe. _ Cyndi Thompson, who was nominated for Best New Female Singer in 2002, risked a wardrobe malfunction in a sheer sequined purple top paired with flared dark pants with matching pink and purple embellishments. _ Kellie Coffey wore all shades of orange at the 2002 ACM Awards. _ Jo Dee Messina, who was nominated for Vocal Event of the Year for “Bring on the Rain” with Tim McGraw in 2002, walked the red carpet in brown flared leather pants trimmed with turquoise fringe and a white halter top accessorized with a large cross necklace. _ Willie Nelson was a Man in Black on the 2002 show. The country music legend wore a black leather jacket, black cowboy hat and his hair in long braids. _ Olympic gold medalist figure skater Tara Lipinski attended the 2002 ACM Awards in a black tube top and miniskirt. _ Soap actress Michelle Stafford gave off flight attendant vibes with her swept-back hairstyle and chiffon headscarf, which she wore with a denim bustier and pale pink skirt. _ The evening’s host, Reba McEntire, arrived at the show in a black disco ball paneled dress that mirrored the red carpet. _ Australian country singer Jamie O’Neal wore a black dress with an oversized belly cutout and a deep, dark tan for the 2002 show. _ Elizabeth Cook kept it simple and safe in a timeless one-shoulder black dress. _ Tiger Queen! Laura Bryna made the interesting decision to wear a lightweight tiger-print dress with a matching fur-sleeved jacket when she attended the 2002 awards show.

