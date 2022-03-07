Cal Men’s Swimming Five-peats as Pac-12 Champions

It took a dominating team effort on the final day of the 2022 Men’s Swimming Championships on Saturday, but the California Golden Bears captured the Pac-12 crown for a 5th consecutive season!

The Golden Bears only regained the team lead for the first time this week on Saturday from rival Stanford who had a huge lead in all three diving events last week. Arizona State also had a very solid encounter to contest for the Pac-12 crown. With that five rounds, Cal won the Pac-12 tag team title for the 10th time in program history and the 7th time in the last decade under head coach Dave Durden.

Of course, this Cal team is still going strong for the NCAA championships two weeks from Atlanta, Georgia. The Golden Bears should be in for another fierce fight against the Texas Longhorns for the NCAA title.

2022 Pac-12 Men’s Final Swimming and Diving Rankings

Cal 853.5 Stanford 760 ASU 652 USC 449 Arizona 423.5 Utah 264

Cal fans can check out Saturday’s highlights from the Pac-12 networks below.

As I wrote at the end of my recap of Cal Womens Swimming in their Pac-12 Championships, Cal faced a 131-point deficit over the three diving events that took place last week. It was only a very recent change that the Pac-12 eventually removed by only adding known dive results in the team standings updated in a delayed fashion to reflect when they might have traditionally taken place. if the swimming and diving championships had all taken place. the same encounter.

The Golden Bears and their brand new diving facility are once again on the hunt for another head diving coach after Oleg Andriyuk, the former head of the Stanford club’s diving team, who effectively did of him the second in command of Stanford diving, had to resign for health reasons. a few months after his hiring last July. Traditionally, Cal divers could score points in the Pac-12 even though they couldn’t make an impact in the NCAA, unlike the case of diving in Texas.

The swimming portion of the Pac-12 Championships began Wednesday night with Cal placing 3rd behind Stanford and ASU. One of the Cal Bears’ biggest concerns this season, after nearly every key senior has used their extra year of eligibility to return, is the loss of Ryan Hoffer, especially to the stints. Cal finishing only third, following a regular season-ending double loss to Stanford due to a DQ final stint by the Cals A stint, was a bit concerning.

That concern was heightened on Thursday when some of Cals’ top guys were saving too much during the morning preliminary sessions that they only qualified for the bottom point B Finals in the evening or not at all. Trenton Julian, the defending Pac-12 champion in 500 years free, had only the 9th best preliminary time. 2021 Tokyo USA Calympian Bryce Mefford, who only joined the team this spring semester, has failed to position himself as a scorer in 200 years IM.

Then the Golden Bears finally started winning individual Pac-12 titles and climbing the team standings. Before I get to those individual titles, I’ll mention how the Cal Bears essentially won that Pac-12 title on Saturday morning when they placed 16 A finalists across 4 events (200y Back, 100y Free, 200y Breast, 200y Fly) to push 12 guys from Stanford to the B finals. A closer look at preliminary times versus final times shows how many of these Cal guys knew it was more important for them to do everything in the morning than the norm except for the best in the evening.

Bjorn Seeliger wins THREE individual titles

While ASU rookie Leon Marchand, a 2021 French Olympian, earned Swimmer of the Meet honor for all three of his individual titles, Sweden’s 2021 Cals Calympian Bjorn Seeliger was the clear Golden Bears MVP of the meet.

50 years free

Seeliger won Cals’ first individual title of the competition when he touched the wall first in the 50 free years. As you can see in the Tweet embedded below, Seeliger won the always-exciting shortest event in college swimming.

Just because he finished second to teammate Ryan Hoffer a few times last year, it was Seeligers’ first individual Pac-12 title after four stints last year.

100 years back!?!?!

Although he didn’t have a tee time for this event, Bjorn Seeliger was one of Cal’s many backstrokers in the 100y Back. Needing to post a good time to potentially run in this NCAA event, Seeliger getting the fastest time in the preliminary round was perhaps not so surprising.

Then Seeliger also hit the wall first on Friday night, ahead of teammate Destin Lasco. Daniel Carr and Bryce Mefford also represented (and scored valuable points) for Backstroke U in this A-Final.

100 years free

To top off his perfect performance individually, Seeliger won his 3rd individual Pac-12 title of the competition. It will also add two more relay trophies.

From post-race interviews, I believe Bjorn Seeligers’ mother flew in from Sweden to watch him swim at this meet from the stands. ICYMI from my Olympic profile of him from last summer, Bjorn qualified for his first Olympics with an emotional swim just 8 days after his father passed away.

Sweden’s runner-up reached a milestone in 2021.

Reece Whitley rehearses in 100y Breast

As one of the nation’s top brewers, Cal senior Reece Whitley won his third straight Pac-12 title in 100y Breast.

Whitley also added a 3rd place finish at 200y Breast, behind fellow Spanish Calympian Hugo Gonzalez and surprising ASU freshman Marchand. Whitley credited Cal’s ever-vocal backing group (mostly Cal swimming alumni and family members) for the Bears’ continued success.

Destin Lesco repeats 200y Back

With the Cal Bears winning nearly every swimming event last year, there was another repeat individual title. Sophomore Destin Lasco posted the best time in the country this year winning 200y Back.

FIVE Cal Bears were in this A final for 200y Back. Lasco won ahead of teammate Daniel Carr, Bryce Mefford (4th), Bryce’s younger brother Colby Mefford (5th) and Sebastian Somerset (7th).

As I mentioned earlier, Lasco also placed 2nd in 100 years back to teammate Seeliger. Destin also placed 4th in 200 years IM.

Trenton Julian wins the 200y Fly

5th-year senior Trenton Julian wins the 4th individual Pac-12 title of his career. Julian’s previous Pac-12 titles were from 500y Free and 200y Free.

Julian was the top bear in an A final that included Dare Rose (3rd), Gabriel Jett (4th) and Will Roberts (8th).

Julian also added a B final victory in the 500 freestyle and a 3rd place podium finish in the 200 freestyle this week to his college swimming resume.

Golden Bears win two hotly contested stints

Free Relay 4x50y

Sophomore Bjorn Seeliger, freshman Jack Alexy, senior Danial Carr and junior Marco Rico Peng combined to set a new competitive record in the 200-year-old freestyle relay.

Peng was able to hold off ASU for the thrilling victory.

Free Relay 4x100y

After the tag team title was mathematically clinched, Cal capped off the encounter in style with another Pac-12 title. Freshmen Dylan Hawk and Jack Alexy, senior Hugo Gonzalez and second Bjorn Seeliger (him again) combined for another meet record.

Seeliger just passed ASUs Marchand, thanks to the very accurate clocks as I couldn’t see the difference in the Tweet embedded below, to give Cal the win.

The entire talented and deep team at Cal contributed to this year’s narrow victory over Stanford. Sean Grieshop and Jack Meehan provided points in the distance events. Jason Louser, Tyler Kopp, Chris Jhong got the IM points. Liam Bell and Jacques Laeuffer were other fathoms for the Bears in addition to Whitley, Gonzalez, Peng and Louser. Matthew Jensen, younger brother of Michael who was NCAA champion at Cal, and Swedish Calympian rookie Robin Hanson also contributed points in the butterfly and freestyle events. I hope I have mentioned all Cal point scorers at least once in this article.

Congratulations to all the Cal Bears!

Last but not least

Cal Bears have won Pac-12 Athlete-Scholar of the Year in swimming and diving! Robin Neumann won it for the women and now Reece Whitley has won it for the men.

Reece Whitley is at the Haas School of Business, majoring in business administration. With a 3.49 GPA, the former Pac-12 Rookie of the Year is also a board member of USA Swimmings Black Leadership in Aquatics Coalition (Team BLAC)which was developed as part of a long-term action plan to provide expertise and strategic advice to USA Swimming staff and swimming leaders on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI ).

Next up for the Cal Bears is the 2022 NCAA Championships March 23-26, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, GA.

ROLL ON YOU BEARS!