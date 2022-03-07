Fashion frames: eyewear trends for men in 2022





Less of a corrective application, more of a stylish addition, men’s eyewear is now seen as a luxury accessory that adds the finishing touch to any attire. And from boutique opticians to top fashion brands, there’s no shortage of options for every style. Whether you’re looking for the ideal fusion of fashion and function or just your next stylish accessory, here are some on-trend eyewear styles for men that are sure to elevate any look. Erase frames Offering a fresh twist on a classic design, clear frames are a subtle style statement without the distraction of bright colors and flashy details. Undeniably versatile, clear frames offer the right shape and style for a wide range of outfits, skin tones and face sizes. Pair them with a classic suit to enhance an authoritative and masculine aesthetic or combine them with a more casual outfit and they become a distinct accessory. Mathew McConaughey wearing clear rimmed glasses | Source: Texas Monthly The Clubmaster Browline Ray-Ban Clubmasters are probably one of the most recognizable styles today. The classic half-circle frames, however, were introduced long before the Ray-bans came out, made popular in the 50s and 60s. Working well with a narrow face shape and dark features, the style accentuates the width and accentuates the lines of the face, offering a more masculine edge. Keep the classic look with black and tortoiseshell frames or opt for something a little more eye-catching, like patterned metals and shiny details. Bruce Willis wearing a pair of tinted-lens Shuron Ronsirs in the 1980s | Source: Gazette desgentshommes vintage round style Channeling iconic John Lennon imagery, round frame specs have always had wonderful vintage connotations. The style never seems to lose its appeal, representing a timeless look that pairs best with a sharper, square-shaped face. Keep it traditional with classic steel frames or add a modern industrial element to the set with a black or gold titanium frame and/or metal side details. John Lennon wearing his signature round glasses | Source: People the aviator Worn by Tom Cruise in Superior gunAl Pacino in scarface and Brad Pitt in Once upon a time in Hollywood, aviator style glasses are undeniably cool. With popular origins dating back to the end of World War II, the classic silhouette is a choice that pairs well with almost anything. From a smart suit to a casual shirt, the timeless style elevates an outfit and whether vintage or modern, the aviator is versatile enough to fit the occasion. Keep it traditional with solid colors and base metals or add an air of luxury with a lightly tinted lens or a subtle pattern. Tom Cruise wearing aviators Superior gun | Source: Gazette desgentshommes Color tinted lenses In today’s celebrity realm, color tinted lenses have become commonplace among Hollywood’s most famous eyeglass wearers. Well-known celebrities have been spotted wearing tinted glasses, ranging from Jeff Goldblum, Jonah Hill and Brad Pitt. Minimalist frames Sheltering the notion of ‘going back to basics is better’, there’s a resurgence in ultra-thin frame styles that hark back to the beauty of simple things, without oversized and extravagant tendencies. With minimalism at their heart, these simple designs and clean shapes are both versatile and stylish, able to adapt to different outfits and occasions. This style also tends to be lightweight and comfortable, perfect for extended wear. Kit Harington wearing wired glasses | Source: Esquire If you’re looking for the latest tech eyewear, take a look at Five of the Best Smart Glasses to Buy in 2022. Or if you’re in the mood for a new pair of sunglasses, check out The Best Sunglasses This Summer.

