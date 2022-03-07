See Megan Fox show off low-cut leopard print dress in latest post





By Douglas Helm | 7 seconds ago Megan Fox is an active presence on instagram, entertaining fans with everything from his relationship with Machine Gun Kelly to his latest film and television projects. Of course, she’s also no stranger to casual fashion items to give us a glimpse of her style and outfits. Take a look at his most recent post below: Legend Megan Fox makes the look look a bit mixed up, but honestly, she’s still gorgeous. She pairs her one-of-a-kind Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring with green and white nails that she says are the result of a botched car manicure. For an outfit, she opts for a leopard print dress. Megan Fox has been hitting Instagram a lot lately, giving fans tons of stylish content. Sometimes she posts a simple outfit like this, while others are fully styled with hair, makeup, outfit and all. Needless to say, if you’re a fan of the star’s style, her Instagram is a great one to follow. Besides posting on Instagram, Megan Fox has kept busy with several projects. His most recent film big golden brick is now available for rental on several platforms, such as Amazon Prime. The film has an extremely divided reaction to rotten tomatoes, with critics hating it and audiences loving it. In addition to Fox, the film stars Andy Garcia, Oscar Isaac, Lucy Hale and more. With big golden brick now firmly in the rearview mirror, his next project is an animated film titled Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin. Megan Fox stars as Princess Leilani and Gerard Butler, Elliot Page and co-star Kate Winslet. This film is in post-production and is scheduled for release on June 30, 2023. Megan Fox has a few other projects she’s currently working on, the biggest of which is probably Consumables 4. The film has a huge budget and a cast list filled to the brim with classic and new action superstars. Fox is in the new blood camp with 50 Cent, Andy Garcia and martial artists/actors Iko Uwais and Tony Jaa also joining the fray for the first time. The former stars are also back, with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture all returning. No word on a solid release date for this one yet. Finally, she will appear in a film called Johnny and Clyde. Megan Fox plays a casino-owning crime boss named Alana Hart who controls a demonic killer. The film will follow Johnny and Clyde, a couple who are also serial killers, as they attempt to rob the casino owned by Fox’s character. The movie also stars Bai Ling, Avan Jogia, Ajani Russell, Vanessa Angel, Tyson Ritter, and more. This movie doesn’t have a release date yet, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for more news. Until then, fans should follow Megan Fox on Instagram or watch her latest movie. Fortunately, with all these projects underway, they will have something to celebrate.

