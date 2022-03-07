Fashion Flashbacks from the 2012 ACM Awards: Jana Kramer’s Black and Blue Bondage Dress and More | Gallery

By the editors of Wonderwall.com

10:00 a.m. PST, March 7, 2022

_ On March 7, 2022, the Academy of Country Music Awards will air from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Sin City award is always a night to remember, so to celebrate, Wonderwall.com is rewinding the 2012 show to see the most memorable fashion from a decade ago, starting with this look Jana Kramer gave off Vegas vibes in a blue strapless mini dress covered in criss-cross black studded fabric. She could have gone straight from the ACM Awards show to a club on the Strip! Read on to see more ACM Awards fashion from 10 years ago RELATED: 2002 ACM Awards Fashion Throwback

_ Carrie Underwood, who was a double nominee and performer in 2012, won another country music red carpet in this white chiffon Abed Mahfouz dress which she styled with peep-toe heels and wavy, flowing hair pulled back the side. RELATED: Photo Flashback: Carrie Underwood’s Greatest Career Moments

_ Nicole Kidman, who was there to support husband Keith Urban, who performed at the show that year, kept it simple and stylish in a fitted long black dress with a sheer neckline and Peter Pan collar. She added a bit of fun with red strappy heels. RELATED: Country Music’s Biggest Scandals

_ Taylor Swift won the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award at the 2012 ACM Awards. On her big night, she looked stunning in a daring J. Mendel gown with edgy cutouts.

_ Miranda Lambert’s gorgeous gold Randi Rahm dress was a fitting choice for her big night where she won the ACM Awards for Album of the Year and Female Artist of the Year.

_ Blake Shelton, who hosted the show with Reba McEntire, opted for his own take on a three-piece suit, pairing dark denim with his waistcoat and jacket instead of traditional dress pants.

_ Dierks Bentley kept it casual at the 2012 ACM Awards in dark jeans, a white t-shirt and a leather jacket. His wife, Cassidy Black, opted for a more playful look in a short white dress with black, neon pink and neon yellow detailing.

_ Jennifer Nettles looked pure perfection in this pink dress with a bright yellow belt. Her windswept low bun made the look a head-to-toe win, so while Sugarland may not have won Vocal Duo of the Year that night, she still prevailed over the Red carpet.

_ Presenter LeAnn Rimes wore a futuristic-looking red and white one-shoulder dress with chunky beige heels and a bun that looked like the ball from the early 2000s.

_ Sara Evans, who performed at the 2012 ACM Awards where she was nominated for Female Artist of the Year, opted for a one-sleeve princess pink dress with embellishments on one hip and one shoulder.

_ Jason Aldean, who was nominated for a record six awards at the 2012 show (he won two), arrived in ripped blue jeans, a black shirt and a gray blazer. He complemented the outfit nicely with a cowboy hat.

_ Laura Bell Bundy went ultra glamorous at the April 1, 2012 show! The actress, singer and Broadway star dazzled in a sparkly one-shoulder dress with sexy sheer parts on her legs and arm.

_ Marc Anthony and his future ex-wife Shannon de Lima attended the 2012 ACM Awards together at the start of their romance. Shannon looked summery and gorgeous in a flowy yellow halter-style dress with a built-in necklace.

_ Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman, who performed at the show that year, looked like a ballerina or ice skater in her shimmering ultra pale pink ultra-short dress with pink satin peep-toe heels.

_ Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild looked like a modern boyshort at the ACM Awards 10 years ago in a shimmering white, gold and black dress with a plunging neckline.

_ Nominee and performer Martina McBride arrived in a sparkling white mini dress adorned with peach-colored bubbles.

_ Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney all opted for black pants and black shoes, but mixed them on top. Jay and Gary played it safer while Joe Don gave off military vibes in his dark blue jacket.

_ Perry band singer Kimberly Perry walked the red carpet in a silk tulle mermaid gown by Cengiz Abazoglu.

_ Kimberly Perry changed things up when she performed on stage, donning a cropped black dress with spaghetti straps and black heels. She jazzed up the outfit with a dozen necklaces, giving the look a bit of a flapper feel.

_ VLocal band of the year winners Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Lady A’s Dave Haywood are subtly coordinated with each other thanks to a complementary color palette.

_ Co-host Reba McEntire shone on stage in a red dress reminiscent of Dorothy’s shoes in “The Wizard of Oz.”

_ Best New Artist of the Year nominee Hunter Hayes wore a black suit with a gray V-neck underneath and black Converse sneakers for his big night. Hunter performed “Storm Warning” on the telecast that year.

_ TV host Allison Alderson leaned into electric blue at the 47th Academy of Country Music Awards, even matching her earrings to her daring dress.

_ Edens Edge band Cherill Green wore a purple ombre dress and tied things up with purple eye makeup.

_ Meghan Linsey, whose band Steel Magnolia was nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year, looked angelic at the 2012 ACM Awards in a flowing white dress with feathers across the chest and a sparkly sash.

_ TV host Nancy O’Dell showed red as her color in this one-shoulder dress which she paired with voluminous hair and oversized teardrop earrings.

_ Maggie Rose’s ACM Awards look was more punk than country. Her houndstooth dress with gold embellishments was funky and fun, but felt a little out of place against all the cowboy hats and denim.

_ Beth Behrs’ look was a miss overall. The actress looked washed out in her pale pink dress and her oversized bow looked lopsided and out of place.

_ Former Miss Ohio Robin Meade gave off major red carpet vibes in a red dress covered in rhinestone embellishments.