Julia Fox wears a cutout dress at the Film Independent Spirit Awards





1/4 Julia Fox attends the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License picture March 7 (UPI) — Julia Fox made a statement in a cut-out dress on the red carpet on Sunday. The 32-year-old model and actress attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Fox wore a black dress by Los Angeles brand No Sesso. The ankle length dress featured a bra top on one side and a large cutout on the opposite hip. As an actress, Fox is known for playing Julia in the 2019 film Uncut Gems. She most recently appeared in the period crime thriller No sudden movementdirected by Steven Soderbergh and starring Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro. Fox made headlines earlier this year for her relationship with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West. The couple confirmed their separation on Valentine’s Day in February. In one maintenance with The New York Times published on Sunday, Fox discussed her whirlwind romance with West and said she initiated the split. “I did my best to make it work,” she said. “I already had a full life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost about 15 pounds that month.” Fox doubted she and West were exclusive as a couple, but said “there were definitely elements” of the relationship that were real. “I really felt like I was his girlfriend. But I also felt like I was chosen for the role of his girlfriend – and he was the one who chose me. He was the orchestrator of all of it. It really felt like a movie,” she says. When asked if she thought West would share any private details about their relationship, Fox said she didn’t think West would “want to open that door with me.” “If you come for me, I’ll come for you. And I’m really good at picking people up. I just go straight to the jugular. I don’t think he’d be stupid enough to do that.” she says. Going forward, Fox has movies in the works starring Tony Kaye and Tommy Dorfman.

