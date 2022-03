Holly Willoughby stuns in jaw-dropping Dancing on Ice dress – and wow

March 06, 2022 – 6:08 p.m. GMT



Jayne Walsh

Holly Willoughby performed Dancing on Ice on Sunday with Phillip Schofield and her awestruck fans only had eyes for her to see her ultra-glamorous dress…

Holly Willoughbythe whole is amazed ice dancing fans on Sunday as she outdid herself in the most stunning dress yet. READ Holly Willoughby wore Charlotte Tilbury’s new foundation – and looks at her skin The beloved day TVI the star beamed as she co-hosted the hit show’s 14th season with Philip Schofield and showed off a stunning dress by Sophie Couture with a shimmering silver skirt and black floral details. Loading player… WATCH: The Holly Willoughby Show ice dancing dresses As always, Holly looked ethereal, thanks to her makeup artist Patsy O’Neill who detailed how she achieved this beautiful look. She wore silver highlights with cat-eye foil to match her dress and paired it with a natural pink lip – magical! MORE: 10 rare photos of Holly Willoughby’s children, Harry, Chester and Belle Meanwhile, the hairdresser Ciler Peksa teased Holly’s hair in gorgeous loose waves that shaped her face perfectly. Holly took to her Instagram to reveal that her longtime stylist Danielle Whiteman added silver flower earrings to complete the magic finishes.



Holly looked ultra glamorous in her gorgeous dress Holly’s 7.6 million Instagram followers love her for sharing her style secrets, and we so want to recreate this look! Fans took to Instagram to shower Holly with praise. One person wrote: “Absolutely beautiful I love the design of this dress!!” while another commented, “What a beautiful dress you look gorgeous.” A third fan simply added, “Stunning!”



Holly wowed in a pastel pink dress last weekend Last Sunday, the 41-year-old host seduced DO I spectators in a custom-made tight ballgown by Sassi Holford, but did you know the pastel pink design was originally a wedding dress? RELATED: Holly Willoughby Baby Number Four! Everything the This Morning star said Holly’s maxi dress featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves, a cutout back and two large black bows. However, it is said to be a tweaked version of the brand’s ivory Darcy dress, which has a simple button-up design with a more modest Queen Anne corseted front bodice and flowing A-line skirt. Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! newsletters to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

