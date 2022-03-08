Student teacher shares outfits she wore when she broke school dress code

A student teacher has sparked a debate over dress codes after revealing that four of her recent work outfits were found to violate her school’s dress code.

Mei Mei, who goes by the username @meimonstaa on TikTok, frequently shares daily videos about her work as a student teacher.

However, in recent videos, the TikToker revealed that a number of her outfits had been declared unfit for work, and she is now at risk of being kicked out of her program.

Mei Mei addressed the violations in a recent videoin which she shared all the outfits I wore recently as a student teacher.

So if you’ve seen my recent videos, you’d know that I’ve had a dress code recently, Mei Mei said, explaining that four of these outfits put me on a dress code.

Literally guess which one they are, she added.

The TikToker then showed off some of her recent outfits, which included a sweater-skirt combo, a pair of high-waisted blue pants and a white silk blouse, and a third outfit, which saw her pair a white graphic T-shirt with beige high waisted pants and a cream cardigan.

Mei Mei interrupted the TikTok to explain that she actually got in trouble for wearing that t-shirt because apparently you’re only supposed to wear t-shirts on spiritual days.

While showing off outfit number four, which consisted of a pair of leather-look leggings, a gray turtleneck sweater, and a beige coat, Mei Mei acknowledged that her followers already knew she had a dress code for this one at because of a previous video.

Which, to be fair, the leggings were a bit hit or miss, she continued. But I had really big problems for this one.

The TikToker also reportedly violated the school dress code with her fifth outfit, which included black tights, a white sweater dress, and a beige coat. In a previous video, Mei Mei revealed that she was really coming [doesnt] understand why the dress was inappropriate.

At this point, I’m just really embarrassed. I thought I’d be ok with those tights and, like, that dress is really long, she said in the video pointing to the outfit the discount wore to teach, adding that the discount even tapped into the Amazon dresses for teachers.

In the recent video, Mei Mei also showed off additional outfits she wore while teaching students, including a black jumpsuit with pockets, a green jumpsuit, and a white and green plaid prairie-style dress, which she said the school really liked it.

So this is what my outfits look like recently and if I get a dress code again, I get kicked out of the program, Mei Mei concluded.

As of Monday, the video has been viewed more than 2.7 million times, with viewers both shocked and confused by the alleged dress code violations.

There is a difference between being young and being inappropriate. Wearing a t-shirt does not affect your ability to teach a viewer writing.

Another said: It’s so strict, do other people have a dress code? I feel like they’re targeting you. Your outfits are so cute and always professional.

Someone else noted that the only outfit they could see there was a problem with was the one Mei Mei wore with leather leggings, but she still looked professional like all of that.

My little me would wear the prairie dress every day because apparently that’s all that’s allowed, another viewer jokingly added.

It is not the first time that schools’ dress codes have sparked debate, as pupils and parents have recently denounced the rules for being sexist and misogynistic.

The Independent contacted Mei Mei for comment.